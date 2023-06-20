The “ridiculous” cult classic that Gary Oldman turned down









The film industry is filled with all sorts of ‘what if’ moments, combinations of directors, projects and movies that never saw the light of day. The internet is plagued with unsubstantiated rumours about films that got canned or actors who were fired. Still, every now and again, we are granted a glimpse into the world of filmmaking by an industry insider and have some juicy trivia bestowed upon us. Acclaimed British actor Gary Oldman once did just that.

On an episode of the Larry King show, appearing as a guest alongside Kevin Costner, Oldman was asked if there had been any projects he had regretted turning down. Renowned for his ability to transform into any character, Oldman has a repertoire spanning decades, including a diverse array of roles from Sid Vicious in Sid and Nancy to George Smiley in the modern remake of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. However, in his conversation with King, Oldman revealed a rather unexpected project that he had turned down in his earlier years.

“I can tell you one story,” Oldman began. “That they were interested in me, many years ago, for Edward Scissorhands.” Looking back 33 years later, one might imagine that any actor would have jumped at the opportunity to take part in such a classic film by a beloved and distinguished director. At the time, however, this wasn’t the case.

Oldman continued: “And I read the script, I went ‘It’s ridiculous. There’s a castle at the end of this road, and then an Avon lady comes around selling make-up, and this kid’s got scissor hands? This is nuts. I don’t get this at all.'” As we know, Johnny Depp would get the role – but even he barely managed to hold it down.

Burton, known for his eccentric visual style and unconventional narratives, was, at the time, a relatively unknown name in Hollywood, adding to Oldman’s hesitancy about the project. The actor confessed that he didn’t fully understand Burton’s vision until he saw the finished film. “And I go and see the movie. And the camera pans over these multicoloured houses in this very sort of suburban neighbourhood, and then you see the sort of Dracula castle on the hill. Literally two minutes in, I went: ‘Yeah. I get it,'” Oldman recalled.

Edward Scissorhands turned out to be a massive hit, establishing Burton’s unique style and Depp’s transformative abilities and thereby setting the stage for their long-standing collaboration. However, one can’t help but ponder the potential collaboration between the two.

Would Oldman have gelled with Burton’s dark fairy-tale aesthetic? Based on his later role two years later in Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which shared many of the visual gothic cues, it’s not hard to imagine an Oldman/Burton film being very good indeed. Both are still working to this day, so perhaps fans will one day get their confirmation.