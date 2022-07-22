The moment Johnny Depp was almost fired from 'Edward Scissorhands'









Johnny Depp has tackled all kinds of roles throughout his tenure in Hollywood, ranging from his unhinged portrayal of Hunter S. Thompson’s alter-ego to the beloved pirate Captain Jack Sparrow. While Deep’s career came to a standstill due to the highly publicised legal conflict with Amber Heard, he is set to portray King Louis XV in an upcoming production.

Although his filmography is stacked with fantastic performances, very few of them have surpassed the iconic stature of his work on Tim Burton’s 1990 fantasy gem Edward Scissorhands. Widely regarded as one of the greatest films under Depp’s belt, Edward Scissorhands was a substantial critical and commercial success.

Depp starred as a humanoid called Edward whose hands were replaced by giant scissor blades. After his creator abandons him, he is adopted by a suburban family, where he experiences human emotions such as love while struggling to come to terms with the reality of his condition – a unique take on Schopenhauer’s conclusions in the Hedgehog’s dilemma.

Johnny Depp’s rendition of the eponymous outcast displayed his acting abilities to the world. Still, when he began working on the film, he was scared about the possibility of being fired. During a 1999 interview with Charlie Rose, Depp explained that he feared losing the part to someone else due to various reasons.

According to the actor, Tim Burton gave him a lot of creative liberty to explore the various possibilities in a film as strange as Edward Scissorhands: “Before we did Scissorhands, he rehearsed everyone. He didn’t rehearse me. He didn’t really know exactly what I was going to do when I walked on the set.”

However, that creative freedom also made him anxious. Depp added: “I spent the first two weeks of Ed Wood, and Scissorhands, and in fact Sleepy Hollow thinking that I was going to be fired — that I was going to be replaced. Because I just thought, ‘There’s no way I can get away with this. There’s just no way.’ But luckily, Tim was happy with the stuff, and I didn’t lose my job.”

During the production process, Depp was living in a Florida resort when two girls showed up at his door asking for Tom Hanks. Although it might seem like a bizarre accident, Depp was convinced that Tom Hanks was taking over as Edward in the film. Thankfully, none of his fears came true, and he delivered one of the definitive performances of his career.

