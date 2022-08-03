The Cribs discuss having three albums in the top ten









Wakefield indie legends The Cribs are enjoying a bountiful period, as the first of their three albums have all re-entered the top ten, reflecting that the band are still is as relevant as ever, with their anthemic style of songwriting finding a place in the hearts of new listeners.

The Yorkshire trio are currently in the middle of a run of intimate shows across the country, following the re-issue of their first three albums, 2004’s The Cribs, 2005’s The New Fellas, and 2007’s Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever.

In the midweek charts, their debut sits at number eight, The New Fellas just one above at number seven, while the classic Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever has broken into the top five, sitting at number four, behind new releases from Maggie Rogers, Harry Styles, and Beyonce’s new opus Renaissance.

Now, the band’s co-frontman and guitarist Ryan has sat down with the NME and shared his thoughts on the band’s remarkable chart performances and the fact that they seem to be enjoying something of a resurgence.

“We’ve been so busy playing multiple shows a day and haven’t really had any days off, so we haven’t really had chance to process it yet – but it’s certainly not what we were expecting when we did these reissues,” Jarman told the publication. “The fundamental reason for doing these reissues was because the vinyl had been out of print for such a long time.”

He continued: “We didn’t expect anything like this, but it’s amazing. We really appreciate it because it means that people still care about the records. That’s not always going to be a given, all this time down the line. It’s been a pretty crazy last couple of days. We’re so psyched.”

Speaking of Men’s Needs topping its original peak chart performance of thirteenth, he explained that it was somewhat “surreal” to see all three of the albums peak given their honest origins.

“The first albums came out right in the heart of the whole file-sharing era so they didn’t really chart at all,” he expressed. “It means a lot to see the first album in the top ten, because that album was recorded before we had a record deal or anything. That feels really special because I never thought I’d see that record in the charts.

He continued: “That’s the only record in the top ten that cost £900 to record and was funded by working in a factory. The perversity of going up against Beyoncé and those big-hitters with a record that was made in that way is what means the most to us. It’s surreal.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.