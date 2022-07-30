When Mike Myers introduced Beyoncé to Led Zeppelin









While in recent times Mike Myers is no way near as everpresent as he was in the 1990s and 2000s, the quality of his career when it was at its zenith cannot be negated.

Having first made his name on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 1975, his bizarre form of humour that included a wide array of voices and facial expressions confirmed him as one of the most hysterical figures in the industry and one whose next move was impossible to call.

His stand-up routines established him as one of America’s most celebrated comedians, and when he made his segue into Hollywood with 1992’s Wayne’s World – which was based on an SNL sketch about two music lovers – he became a superstar overnight with his comedy appealing to all Gen-Xers with a certain love for music.

Five years later, Myers returned with the first film in what would become one of the other of his most-cherished film series’, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

This absurd spy comedy took his work to another level, establishing Myers as a truly chameleonic comedian capable of playing any character. The titular goofy British spy with his terrible oral hygiene and frilly cravat proved to be one of the sharpest parodies of James Bond to date, helping many to realise just how ridiculous Ian Fleming’s creation actually is. The 1997 flick was another resounding success for Myers, and it kicked off a three-film run that would see his comedy become so silly that both adults and children were laughing along.

The Spy Who Shagged Me followed in 1999 and Goldmember after that in 2002, and by the time the third and final film in the series was released, Myers had long been one of Hollywood’s most famous A-listers, augmented by his iconic performance as the titular ogre in the first installmentDreamwork’s hit franchise Shrek in 2001.

Whilst there are many moments in Myers’ career to note, there’s also one thing that many people forget, that he helped to launch the solo career of everyone’s favourite queen of pop, Beyoncé. The singer appeared in her theatrical film debut in 2002’s Goldmember as Foxxy Cleopatra, Austin Powers’ new sidekick and the villain Goldmember’s nemesis. Unsurprisingly, the role helped to increase her prominence and set the scene for her break from Destiny’s Child.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Myers recalled an anecdote involving Beyoncé from the set of Goldmember, where he claims that the young popstar had never heard of English rock band Led Zeppelin, so he introduced their music to her, and she loved it. Myers recalled: “Beyoncé was a dream. She was the loveliest person in the world and just knocked it out of the park, she was always listening to music. She said to me, ‘Mike, what are you listening to right now?’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’m just listening to Led Zeppelin at the moment.”

He added: “And she went, ‘I think I will listen to that Led Zeppelin’. She had never heard of it. She was so young and all the crew was like, ‘Awwww’. Then, in the next day, she was doing this (shaking head, enjoying the music) and I said ‘What are you listening to?’ She went, ‘Led Zeppelin! They’re great!'”

