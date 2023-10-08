The Cranberries react as ‘Zombie’ reaches one billion streams on Spotify









The Irish rock band The Cranberries has addressed the recent milestone for their hit single ‘Zombie’, stating that the late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan “would be over the moon” with one billion streams.

The band, which hails from Limerick, posted about their recent membership of Spotify’s coveted Billions Club via a post on Instagram. “We’re thrilled to hear that ‘Zombie’ has just exceeded a billion streams on @spotify,” they wrote.

“Dolores would be over the moon! Thanks to all our fans for your incredible support,” they added, captioning an image of the band on the streamer’s Billions Club playlist.

The playlist was first introduced in 2020, grouping together the songs and artists to have reached the impressive streaming milestone. To date, only 500 songs have surpassed the one billion mark, with only 43 surpassing two billion and just two over three billion.

The classic single, released in the band’s 1994 studio album, No Need to Argue, was written about The Troubles in Northern Ireland. However, the song has now become a national anthem of sorts, serving as a singalong during Irish rugby matches.

Tragically, O’Riordan passed away in January 2018, aged 46. The singer had drowned in the bathtub of a London hotel room following sedation by alcohol intoxication.

Watch The Cranberries perform ‘Zombie’ live at The Astoria in London, 1994, below.