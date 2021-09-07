The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan with a new music video and playlist







In commemoration of what would have been frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan’s 50th birthday, The Cranberries have shared a new music video and playlist. The playlist is a compilation of selected tracks that cover the breadth of the band’s discography. The group shared the playlist on their Facebook page, while also wishing O’Riordan a happy 50th birthday.

In the post, the band wrote: “In order to celebrate all that she inspired and the joy that she has given on her 50th birthday, her bandmates, friends and family, have pulled together a brand new playlist called Remembering Dolores which is available now on all streaming platforms.”

The playlist opens with ‘Never Grow Old’ from The Cranberries’ fifth studio album Wake Up And Smell The Coffee. The song, as well as the album, turn 20 this year, and to mark the occasion, The Cranberries have released a new music video for ‘Never Grow Old’, which is made up from previously unseen archival footage.

It is a heart-warming section of shots from The Cranberries’ career, which saw them become one of the biggest alternative rock bands of the 1990s. The video opens with a shot of O’Riordan in an apron and a pair of rubber gloves, whilst her bandmates sit on a coach behind her. “Sorry we can’t be with you but, as you can see, we’ve got work to do,” she says, echoing the sentiments of the remaining members of The Cranberries.

Dolores O’Riordan passed away in a London hotel in 2018. Her tragic death was eventually ruled to be the result of drowning. She had been intoxicated on alcohol and sadly drowned in the bath as a result.

Last year, The Cranberries released a re-issue of their 1994 album No Need To Argue. It featured the remastered LP as well as a bundle of previously unreleased songs, B-sides and remixes.

You can watch the video for ‘Never Grow Old’ below.

