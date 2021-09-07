The Coral announce UK 20th anniversary tour







Merseyside indie group The Coral are set to embark on a special UK tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the band. While this will naturally be a cause for celebration, but how on Earth has it been 20 years already?

With their self-titled debut released back in July 2002, the band have announced that they will hit the and perform the record in its nostalgia-basked entirety.

The record is also set for a physical and digital reissue on March 4th via Run On Records working in conjunction with Modern Sky UK.

The tour will burst into action the day before that release on March 3rd in Sheffield before traversing the UK and culminating in two homecoming shows on the 25th and 26th of March at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory.

Naturally, given that the self-titled debut only featured eleven tracks, the setlist will be bolstered by “additional favourites and rarities” in what promises to be a celebration of all things Coral.

Tickets are set to go on sale at 9am BST this Friday (September 10) – you can purchase yours from here and find the full list of dates below.

The Coral UK tour dates:

Thu 3 March 2022 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

Fri 4 March 2022 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sat 5 March 2022 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Thu 10 March 2022 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Fri 11 March 2022 – Bristol, Marble Factory

Sat 12 March 2022 – Oxford, O2 Academy

Thu 17 March 2022 – Leeds, Students Union

Fri 18 March 2022 – Nottingham, The Level

Sat 19 March 2022 – Glasgow, Barrowland

Thu 24 March 2022 – Newcastle, Riverside

Fri 25 March 2022 – Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory

Sat 26 March 2022 – Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory

