The Coral announce plans to release two albums in 2023









British indie stalwarts The Coral have revealed plans to release two different studio albums in 2023.

The first, Sea of Mirrors, is set for a September 8th release. The second, Holy Joe’s Coral Island Medicine Show, is also set to be shared in September, although an exact date has yet to be announced. The albums will have continuous themes, along with influences from spaghetti westerns and American folk-country music.

To preview the first of the upcoming two LPs, The Coral have dropped their first single of the project, ‘Wild Bird’. It’s the band’s first new music since 2021’s Coral Island. “Like most of The Coral’s best-known songs you could pick out, it was written in about five minutes,” singer James Skelly explained.

He added: “Once the album concept was clear, this was us imagining the theme tune for an Italian western directed by Fellini with a Richard Yates-written script. It’s us asking ourselves: what would have happened if Lee Hazlewood had produced a Gene Pitney song written by Townes Van Zandt?”

Collaborators on the double album project include actor Cillian Murphy and Love guitarist Johnny Echols. Meanwhile, former band member Bill Ryder-Jones assisted with the songwriting of Sea of Mirrors, marking his first work with The Coral since his departure in 2008.

Watch the video for ‘Wild Bird’ down below.