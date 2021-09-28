‘The Conjuring’ house is now for sale on the market in Rhode Island







The Conjuring ranks among the most popular horror films of the 21st century, a definitive representation of the genre in the mainstream consciousness. Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as a team of investigators who explore the realm of the paranormal, The Conjuring creates a cinematic atmosphere that is charged by palpable paranoia.

When asked about his obsession with the subject material of The Conjuring, James Wan defended his choice by claiming that there’s a very low chance of commercial failure: “People ask me, ‘Why do you like haunted house films? They’re so done to death.’ And I say, ‘There’s a reason that they’re done to death. If you can make it work, it’s a very effective subgenre.’

He explained his comments by insisting the audience can relate to the idea of a haunted house very well because it plays into the psychoanalytical fears connected to the concept of a family: “We can all relate to it. We all live in houses or apartments, and we can all relate to having siblings or a mom and dad. Right off the bat, you have the shorthand of the characters going into it.”

Recently, the iconic house from The Conjuring went up for sale in Rhode Island and the realtors jumped at the chance to capitalise on the haunted house connections by describing it as an actual haunted house: “Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s.”

“To this day, countless happenings have been reported,” the listing continues. “The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows.” According to the impenetrable logic of the market, a house that is supposedly inhabited by ghosts costs more than a similar house without supernatural entities.

Built in the 19th century, the farmhouse has three bedrooms and one-and-a-half bathrooms, plus eight acres of land.

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, the current owners, added to the commercial mythology by insisting that they have witnessed “doors opening and closing on their own, footsteps, knocking [and] disembodied voices.” Mr Heinzen told NBC: “Last night, we had a black mist in one of the rooms,” “It looks like smoke. It’ll gather in one area, and then it’ll move.”

These comments are clearly part of an effective marketing campaign because the Heinzen family have maintained “a steady, successful business” by renting out to guests and hosting group events based on the supernatural myths.

