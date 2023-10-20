The classic song Sting labelled “a masterpiece”









Music has always played a crucial part in Sting‘s existence. As a youngster, it took him to another realm away from Wallsend, and thanks to the success of his career, Gordon Sumner has been to places he could never have dreamed of visiting during his childhood.

A selection of songs matter to him more than most, and the musician’s appearance on the BBC Radio 2 show Tracks Of My Years in 2021 was an eye-opening listen as Sting listed his top ten favourite songs of all time. These pieces have soundtracked his life from boy to man and continue to play a pivotal today.

The first track that Sting selected was ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ by Otis Redding, a song soaked in tragedy. Redding co-wrote the creation with the esteemed soul guitarist Steve Cropper in the summer of 1967 while living on a houseboat in California, which provided the perfect setting to inspire him to write the classic.

A few months later, Redding finally recorded ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ on December 7th. It was tragically his final act in the studio as he died in horrifying circumstances two days later. Cropper lost his life after a performance in Cleveland at Leo’s Casino when his chartered plane crashed, which also took the lives of four other individuals. The song was released posthumously and remains his only single to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Explaining his connection to the track, Sting told BBC Radio 2: “I think I was just 16 and Otis Redding had just died in a terrible plane crash. I went to my record store and bought ‘Dock Of The Bay’ on the Stax label, (there was) a lovely blue label, there was a paper bag and I took it out, put it on my turntable, the usual ritual, put the needle on it, and I hear (Imitates the song’s intro).”

He added: “What a wonderful song. I mean, sad, sad song but without any minor chords. It’s all major chords, which is kind of an achievement in many ways.”

Sting also recorded his own version of ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ in 2020, which aided an important charitable cause. He recalled: “I was asked by the Alzheimer’s Society to choose a song I would like to remember if I ever suffer from Alzheimer’s because people who do suffer from Alzheimer’s remember songs more than anything else, so to just draw attention to this issue that I re-recorded as what I regard a masterpiece. It actually made me analyse the song and what its power is. It was a learning exercise for me to remember the song and pay homage to the great Otis Redding.”

Listen to Sting’s cover of ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ and the original below.