Sting picks out his 10 favourite songs of all time









Gordon Sumner, or Sting, as he’s been nicknamed since he became particularly attached to a black and yellow striped sweater in his early career, is one of the most successful artists of all time. His 45-year run in the business boasts the rare feat of reaching similar success levels in his formative band, The Police, and in his subsequent solo career.

In 1978, Sting broke into global consciousness with his new wave group, The Police, after the release of their debut album Outlandos d’Amour and enjoyed a five-year climb to the top with a further four studio albums. By the time they released their final album, Synchronicity, in 1983, several critics had deemed them “the biggest rock band in the world”.

The band’s unique and highly accessible sound blended elements of punk, classic rock, soul, jazz and reggae, and this winning combination aligns perfectly with Sting’s eclectic all-time favourite tracklist. During his appearance on BBC Radio Two show Tracks Of My Years in 2021, Sting listed his top ten favourite tracks of all time.

The vast spread of tracks reaches back to Sting’s teen tears and his obsession with the smooth, soulful vocals of Otis Redding. “I think I was just 16, and Otis Redding had just died in a terrible plane crash. I went to my record store and bought ‘Dock Of The Bay’ on the Stax label, [there was] a lovely blue label, there was a paper bag, and I took it out, put it on my turntable, the usual ritual, put the needle on it and I hear (Imitates the song’s intro). What a wonderful song. I mean, sad, sad song but without any minor chords. It’s all major chords, which is kind of an achievement in many ways”.

Later in the conversation, Sting highlights the importance of reggae legend Bob Marley and the latter influence of synth-pop groups, including Pet Shop Boys, Eurythmics and The Human League, before naming his recent collaborative partner and close friend Shaggy and his 2000 hit ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

Sting said of his Jamaican pal: “Sometimes you meet somebody, and they might be very different from you, very different backgrounds, but you recognise a kindred spirit. Shaggy and I, we genuinely love each other. We laugh at the same jokes, I find him an intensively interesting artist. When he raps, he declaims like a Shakespearean act, it’s a beautiful voice. And he writes these, kind of, moral parables [laughs]. ‘It Wasn’t Me’ kind of has a morality to it. We did it in a German church, and I had to explain to the pastor what exactly the message was. I’m not sure how successful I was, but it’s very funny”.

Stream Sting’s favourite songs of all time in the playlist below.

Sting’s 10 favourite songs of all time:

Otis Redding – ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’

Procol Harum – ‘A Whiter Shade Of Pale’

Bob Marley & The Wailers – ‘No Woman, No Cry’

Gerry Rafferty – ‘Baker Street’

Pet Shop Boys – ‘West End Girls’

George Michael – ‘Careless Whisper’

Eurythmics – ‘Here Comes The Rain Again’

The Human League – ‘Don’t You Want Me’

Peter Gabriel – ‘Sledgehammer’

Shaggy – ‘It Wasn’t Me’