The classic film Quentin Tarantino 'wishes he made'









Quentin Tarantino is known for his preference for gore, guts and violence, as well as his genuine love of cinema. With a passion for pretty much anything that runs over a 60-minute runtime, the legendary director is one of modern cinema’s scholars. Though he may not be well known for his forays into the horror genre, he is certainly influenced by its legacy, inspired by old Grindhouse films as well as brand new horror efforts, as illustrated in his 2007 film Death Proof.

“Violence is just one of many things you can do in movies,” the director once said at a 1994 press conference as reported by Newsday, with the director adding, “People ask me, ‘Where does all this violence come from in your movies?’ I say, ‘Where does all this dancing come from in Stanley Donen movies?’”.

Having long been criticised by conservative film fans for his fondness for graphic violence, Tarantino has rebutted such claims, refusing to accept that fictional violence is anything like the real thing. Further commenting on the matter, he adds, “If you ask me how I feel about violence in real life, well, I have a lot of feelings about it. It’s one of the worst aspects of America. In movies, violence is cool. I like it”.

Violence isn’t just a cheap gimmick for Tarantino either, it’s a necessary stylistic tool, with the filmmaker taking notable inspiration from Toshiya Fujita’s Lady Snowblood as well as Kinji Fukasaku’s Battle Royale, both of which being influential in the final design for 2003s Kill Bill starring Uma Thurman.

In fact, Tarantino holds a particular fondness for Fukasaku’s Battle Royale, once calling the film, “my favourite movie of the last 17 years” in a 2009 interview. Continuing to praise the classic action film, the American filmmaker further added, “If there’s any movie that’s been made since I’ve been making movies that I wish I had made, it’s that one”.

Released in 2000, the bleak action movie tells the story of a futuristic world in which the Japanese government sends a class of ninth-grade students off to a remote island to fight to the death under the revolutionary ‘Battle Royale’ act. An influential film in more ways than one, the classic picture brought a new appreciation for Japanese cinema, with many seeking out the original novel of the same name, written by Koushun Takami.

Heralding in a new age for ‘battle royale’ stories, the brutal Japanese tale takes a harder line on the now iconic concept than the likes of other popular fiction including The Hunger Games and The Maze Runner. Featuring a similar story about a group of young people forced to brutally kill each other as a punishment for the bad behaviour of the nation’s youth, the original Japanese film pioneered much of the modern obsession.

Sharing a subversive attitude that intends to challenge institutional systems, the heroes of the story eventually overcome their oppressors and champion the very system that once held them in a chokehold.

Take a look at the trailer for the iconic movie that Quentin Tarantino ‘wished he’d made’, below.