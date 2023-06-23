The Churnups Glastonbury 2023: major clue points to Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters









Another clue suggesting the possible identity of the mystery band, The Churnups, who are to play on Glastonbury Festival’s Pyramid stage, has been revealed.

A Twitter user, Richard Wood, has fuelled more speculation that the mystery band has something to do with Foo Fighters and their leader Dave Grohl, by posting a picture of the American musician backstage “setting up” at the Somerset music festival.

Whilst there is still no official confirmation of who The Churnups actually are, there has been intense speculation this week that they are led by Grohl. The band are set to play on The Pyramid Stage at 18:15 tonight, with many fans citing clues that suggest it is Foo Fighters.

It all started on June 6th, when the rock band posted a thank you note to fans on social media. “Hey. It’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” they wrote.

Utilising the term “churning up”, the statement continued: “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together”.

Elsewhere, speculation grew when, on June 15th, when Lauren Laverne seemed to hint at Foo Fighters on her BBC 6 Music show. “Right now, a band who… will they be there, who knows? I wonder,” she said. “But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”

That day, Secret Glasto also tweeted: “We’ve got another confession to make, you’d certainly be FOOlish to miss The ChurnUps”. After a user asked if the mystery act’s real identity was Foo Fighters, the group answered with the Liar Liar meme, showing Jim Carrey spitting out water, saying: “Oh, come on”.

See the original post from Richard Wood below.

See more Look who is currently back stage setting up.. pic.twitter.com/bKBYW79inI — Richard (@richwoodywood) June 23, 2023