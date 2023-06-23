The Churnups Glastonbury 2023: Foo Fighters confirm mystery spot









The Foo Fighters have seemingly confirmed that they will play in one of the mystery sets at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival.

The Friday schedule at the Pyramid Stage had previously booked a band by the name of ‘The Churnups’. From the initial release of the schedule, it was widely speculated that The Churnups slot would be a secret performance by a major act.

Earlier this month, Dave Grohl shared a statement thanking fans for seeing the Foo Fighters play their first shows since the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. In the statement, Grohl specifically used the phrase “churning up”, leading fans to make an early connection.

“Hey. It’s been a while. Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us,” Grohl wrote.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you… and it feels good to see you, churning up these emotions together”.

Shortly after, Lauren Laverne used the same phrase to describe the band on her BBC 6 radio show. “Right now, a band who… will they be there, who knows? I wonder,” Laverne said. “But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”

Every year, the Glastonbury lineup includes spots reserved for secret performances and otherwise unscheduled additions to the lineup. “The Churnups” was the major addition to this year’s festival, with a number of other secret slots still on the schedule.