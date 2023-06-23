The Churnups Glastonbury 2023: anticipation grows with new David Hockney twist









Apart from the massive acts descending on Glastonbury Festival this year, the event also is offering fantastic new art exhibitions. In addition to the surprise performances happening, it has been announced that brand new artwork by David Hockney will be unveiled as well.

Hockney’s art will come right before a surprise performance by the band mysteriously named The Churnups. Although the identity of the band has been kept hidden, fans have speculated that Foo Fighters might be playing in the slot.

This comes after Hockney’s recent art exhibition at King’s Cross station early this year. The event was dubbed David Hockney: Bigger and Closer and focused on the artist bringing his signature style into a digital space.

The digital approach will also play a significant role in Hockney’s latest viewing. Right before the Churnups take the stage, Hockney’s latest art exhibit will be shown on the screen on The Pyramid Stage.

Hockney’s production will take place at 17:30, right before The Churnups take the stage. Though there has been no set confirmation of Foo Fighters coming to the festival, a sighting of Grohl on the festival grounds has led many to believe the band will play.

Lauren Laverne also hinted at the band potentially playing on June 15th, saying, “Will they be there, who knows? I wonder. But Here We Are is certainly the name of their new album. Foo Fighters on 6 Music, this is out on RCA… Getting all churned up, as they might post on their social media feed…”.

Foo Fighters have also been active on social media, posting a thank you to their fans for welcoming them back to live touring after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Regardless of their identity, The Churnups will take a prime spot on the Pyramid Stage tonight, with Hockney’s artwork appearing on the screen shortly before the set.

See more A brand new artwork from the one and only David Hockney will be presented on the Pyramid Stage screens – in association with @circa__art – at 5.30pm today, before The ChurnUps' performance. Don’t miss it! — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 23, 2023