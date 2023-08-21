The Chemical Brothers drop new Beck collaboration ‘Skipping Like a Stone’









British electronica duo The Chemical Brothers have dropped a brand new single, ‘Skipping Like a Stone’.

The latest preview of the pair’s upcoming studio album For That Beautiful Feeling features an old collaborator: American alternative rock icon Beck. The singer-songwriter had previously appeared on The Chemical Brothers’ 2015 song ‘Wide Open’.

The new track fits right in with the pair’s iconic mix of house, disco, rave, and pop music. The duo are also planning a video for the song directed by frequent collaborators Dom & Nic.

“Working with the Chemical Brothers is a dream for any video director. We’re really lucky to be still making films together after quite a few years,” Dom & Nic said in a press statement. “The Chems just keep smashing it with great tracks that demand videos that live up to the music and hopefully add something extra to the whole experience.“

For That Beautiful Feeling will be the band’s tenth studio effort. The new LP will be the band’s first full-length release since 2019’s No Geography.

Although he hadn’t released his own studio album since 2019’s Hyperspace, Beck has been keeping busy by working with some of his fellow musical peers. Along with the Chemical Brothers, Beck has contributed to songs by Gorillaz, Cage the Elephant, and Phoenix over the previous three years.

Check out the video for ‘Skipping Like a Stone’ down below.