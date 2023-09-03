The Chelsea Hotel Files: the tragic unsolved death of Nancy Spungen









The Chelsea Hotel is one of the most iconic places in New York, immortalised in countless songs, movies and stories. From the moment the hotel opened its doors, it welcomed a variety of bohemian artists, leading to the creation of many groundbreaking pieces of work within its walls.

The building quickly built up a reputation as the go-to place for creatives to hang out and share ideas, particularly in the 1950s, where Beat writers such as Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and William S. Boroughs could be found. However, it didn’t take long for the Chelsea to become a hub for violence, drug abuse and death. In 1953, Dylan Thomas was rushed to hospital, subsequently passing away, after binge drinking inside his room.

During the 1960s and 1970s, as the place attracted more (often troubled) artists, more destruction occurred. Edie Sedgwick accidentally set her room on fire, Charles R. Jackson killed himself, the list goes on…

However, one of the most infamous stories surrounding the Chelsea Hotel is the death of 20-year-old Nancy Spungen, the girlfriend of Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols. On October 12th, 1978, Spungen was found dead on the floor of the bathroom inside her room with a stab wound in her abdomen. To this day, the incident is shrouded in mystery, with conflicting reports of the night in existence.

The Sex Pistols were the face of punk, kicking off the subculture’s reign in the United Kingdom upon their emergence in the 1970s. While they weren’t the first punk band to exist – the genre was already finding its feet in New York – the Sex Pistols became the leaders of the pack, at least for a short while.

Meanwhile, over in the United States, Spungen, who exhibited extreme behavioural issues and mental health struggles, was getting by as a sex worker and part-time music journalist following her expulsion from university. She became known for her groupie antics, which soon led her across the pond to the United Kingdom with The Heartbreakers.

However, in London, she met Sid Vicious and his bandmates, becoming instantly enthralled with the scrawny, drug-addicted musician. Unsurprisingly, the volatile couple were soon shooting up drugs together, becoming an inseparable pair. Their relationship was destructive and abusive, yet Vicious and Spungen seemed to be obsessed with one another. After the Pistols broke up in 1978, the duo jetted off to New York, where they continued to abuse substances together, this time while residing in the Chelsea Hotel.

The pair’s downfall seemed inevitable – neither Spungen nor Vicious seemed interested in anything other than drugs. According to Malcolm McLaren, writing for the Daily Beast: “Sid spelled trouble wherever he went—a wicked, sexy kind of trouble you can’t resist”. When Spungen was found with a stab wound, Vicious was immediately arrested, although he pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder and was subsequently released. Yet, before the case could be taken to trial, Vicious was found dead from a heroin overdose.

No one really knows what happened to Spungen, with Vicious giving varying reports, from claims of innocence to suggestions that he accidentally killed her. There are other theories, such as an intruder, potentially a drug dealer or thief, murdering Spungen or even the possibility that she stabbed herself. Drug dealer Rockets Redglare reportedly admitted to the murder while drinking in CBGBs shortly after, but there was no substantial evidence to back up his claims.

McLaren, however, is certain that Vicious didn’t kill Spungen. He wrote: “Sid was capable of a wide range of self-destructive acts, but I didn’t think that he could kill someone, especially his girlfriend, unless it was a botched double suicide. No! I don’t believe Sid killed Nancy. She was his first and only love of his life. As everyone knows, you may argue with your first (he lost his virginity to Nancy), sometimes might want to beat their brains in, leave them, move on, and be with others—but you never get over them. No. Sid was the sucker. The stupid, clumsy fool that night at the Chelsea Hotel.”

Shortly after Spungen’s death, Vicious was sent to Riker’s Island after assaulting Patti Smith’s brother, Todd. The day after his release, February 2nd, 1978, he overdosed on heroin, leaving the mysterious death of Spungen unsolved. While some believe that Vicious’ death was the result of guilt, we can never be sure whether he was truly responsible for Spungen’s death or not.