The Charlatans and Ride confirm joint US tour









A mini British invasion is set to hit the States once again as the beloved 1990s bands The Charlatans and Ride are set to combine forces and head over to the US for a joint headline tour.

The bands will also be bringing a taste of the ‘90s heyday to the fore by performing two classic albums in full. The Charlatans will be rattling off 1992’s Between 10th and 11th, while Ride will perform Nowhere from two years earlier.

Alongside these classic records, the bands will also squeeze in a slew of other classics from throughout their bulging discographies. To make sure the whole thing is as giving as it sounds, they’ll also be trading the headline slot each night.

The tour is set to begin January 30th, 2023, at New York City’s Webster Hall and then continue through a February 18th finale at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. They’ll be hot-footing their way around 15 cities in that time.

As the press release states: “In 1993, The Charlatans UK and Ride co-headlined Daytripper – two now-legendary concert events held in the British seaside towns of Brighton and Blackpool. The upcoming North American tour will once again see the two bands trading off the headline slot each night.”

You can check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (December 2nd) at 10am local time.

The Charlatans & Ride North American Tour 2023:

JANUARY

30 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

FEBRUARY

2 – Boston, MA – BIG Night Live

3 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

4 – Toronto, ON – History

5 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

7 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

8 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

11 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

13 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

14 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

17 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

