The Centre Pompidou in Paris to close for five years









One of Paris’ most iconic landmarks, The Centre Pompidou, will be closing in 2025 for considerable renovations.

Closing temporarily two years from now, the contemporary art museum will undergo renovations worth $283.6million, with plans including the relocation of its atelier Brancusi to the centre of the building, as well as a refurbishment of its library.

Building work was supposed to be carried out in 2023, however, this has now been delayed till 2025, meaning that The Centre Pompidou will spend its 50th anniversary in 2027 behind closed doors.

Opened back in 1977, the building is known for its stunning appearance, with the high-tech architecture being designed by Renzo Piano, Richard Rogers, Su Rogers and Gianfranco Franchini. Located in the Beaubourg area of the 4th arrondissement of Paris, the building contains the Public Information Library and the largest contemporary art museum in Europe. The centre is named after the President of France from 1969 to 1974, Georges Pompidou.

Designed as if a building had been turned inside out, the structural innards of pipes are showcased on the exterior of the building, with colour-coded systems providing vibrancy to the surrounding area.

Take a look at the impressive Centre Pompidou below.