New London art venue to open with immersive David Hockney exhibition









Lightroom, a new arts venue in London’s King’s Cross, is set to open with an immersive David Hockney exhibition when it opens next year.

The first exhibition for the new venue will be named David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) and will see the influential English painter take on a digital art space, following in the popular contemporary trend. Opening on January 25th, 2023, the exhibition will show off the artist’s paintings and rare pieces in a digital show that will feature his work in a unique new way.

Lightroom released the following statement about the exciting new exhibition: “In a cycle of six themed chapters, with a specially composed score by Nico Muhly and a commentary by the artist himself, Hockney reveals his process to us. His voice is in our ears as we watch him experimenting with perspective, using photography as a way of ‘drawing with a camera’, capturing the passing of time in his polaroid collages and the joy of spring on his iPad, and showing us why only paint can properly convey the hugeness of the Grand Canyon”.

Taking three years to put together, thanks to a collaboration between Hockney, London Theatre Company and 59 Productions, the show has been highly anticipated by fans and critics.

Considered one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, the English painter, printmaker, stage designer, and photographer has worked with several icons of British culture and has inspired countless authors and filmmakers. Luca Guadagnino’s 2015 film A Bigger Splash, for example, was named after the artist’s 1967 painting of the same name, with the director being inspired by the art style for the set of his movie.

Tickets for the upcoming David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller and further away) exhibition are now on sale and are available from the Lightroom website.