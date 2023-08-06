The Big Indie Playlist: This week’s best new music









I’m not ashamed to say it: this has been something of an off week. That’s perfectly fine – off weeks are to be expected in the topsy-turvy world of ours. Not everything can be escalators; sometimes you have to take the eels. Hell, one of the bigger news stories of this week involved Ryan Gosling landing on the Billboard Hot 100 with his Barbie rock ballad ‘I’m Just Ken’.

Of course, the biggest news story in music is revolving around pop music juggernaut Lizzo and her alleged mistreatment of her dancers. Is it sad that someone who was thought to be such a positive force may end up being a terrible person? Sure, but that’s also nothing new in pop music. Or any music. Or any facet of life.

Over on the album front, the off week continues as Miles Kane walks away with our Album of the Week. One Man Band is a perfectly serviceable new record from the Last Shadow Puppets co-frontman, but it’s also nothing to really write home about. Unfortunately, new records from Art School Girlfriend and Girl Ray are the same.

If you want to check out the best of the new albums, you can check out our Alternative Album Chart, that's stocked full of goodies just waiting to be discovered.

From Mary Lattimore to The Linda Lindas, here are all the best singles of the week, compiled into The Big Indie Playlist.

The best new songs this week:

The best new folk songs:

Mary Lattimore – ‘And Then He Wrapped His Wings Around Me’: As far as gentle instrumental folk goes, Mary Lattimore stands head and shoulders above the crowd. The American harp specialist knows how to craft the perfect atmosphere of orchestral calm and cerebral excitement. Her latest single is among the most beautiful songs she’s ever released. (4.5/5)

Miya Folick + Skinny Atlas – ‘Can’t Have It All’: Defining “folk” is tricky these days. With a drum beat that takes its cues from hip hop and a sonic structure that recalls some of the best current indie music, Miya Folick and Skinny Atlas team up for a great track that just barely seems to fit into the “folk” genre, ‘Can’t Have It All’. (4/5)

Noah Yorke – ‘Cerebral Key’: Question – is nepotism a bad thing? The answer is almost always a yes, so if you’re inherently against the concept of nepo babies, then Noah Yorke’s new single ‘Cerebral Key’ probably isn’t for you. But if you give the famous son a bit of a chance, his new piano-led jazz-folk ballad just might surprise you. (3/5)

The best new indie songs:

Wilco – ‘Evicted’: Every time indie rock gods Wilco return is worth celebrating. They’re easy to take for granted, especially with 12 (soon to be 13) studio albums that are all solid at worst and revelatory at best. In the spirit of “keep on keepin’ on”, that’s exactly what Jeff Tweedy and company do on their latest awesome single, ‘Evicted’. (4/5)

Σtella – ‘Girl Supreme’: Greece probably has a whole host of upstart indie musicians that are just waiting to be found. For now, we’re just going to have to stick with Σtella, the synth-pop auteur making waves with her mechanical beats and icy dancefloor odes, the latest of which is the stellar ‘Girl Supreme’. (4/5)

Will Butler + Sister Squares – ‘Arrow of Time’: Who would have thought that Will Butler would end up being the favourite Butler child? Now that his brother Win is more or less cancelled, it’s up to Will to keep the Butler legacy going. His latest team-up with Sister Squares, ‘Arrow of Time’, keep his hot streak going. (3.5/5)

Will Joseph Cook – ‘Punchin’: Man, even when I’m not really on board, there’s something so undeniable and charming about Will Joseph Cook. His latest pop-soul track ‘Punchin’ has that kind of winning energy spun into three minutes of catchy and upbeat indie rock, and damn if I’m not having a good time listening to it. You win this time, Cook. (3.5/5)

The best new alternative and rocks songs:

The Linda Lindas – ‘Resolution/Revolution’: It feels weird to frame the narrative around The Linda Lindas as “the future is in good hands.” That’s discounting the fact that the teenage punk quartet have been releasing awesome songs for at least half a decade now. ‘Resolution/Revolution’ is exactly what we all want from The Linda Lindas, so don’t stop now. (4.5/5)

Middle Kids – ‘Highlands’: Australia really does have some of the best indie music right now. From Tame Impala to Julia Jacklin to Skegss, it’s all good Down Under right now. Feel free to add Middle Kids to that list because their newest single ‘Highlands’ puts them right in the conversation of Australia’s best new bands (even if they’re currently based in the UK). (4/5)

Speedy Ortiz – ‘Ghostwriter’: Don’t think about it too hard: new Speedy Ortiz. Revved-up indie rock that’s perfect for the summer. That’s all you need to know. (4/5)

Sheer Mag – ‘All Lined Up’: With a new record contract from Third Man Records, Philadelphia’s finest Sheer Mag are looking to break bigger than ever with their latest batch of new songs. That run kicks off with ‘All Lined Up’, a funky disco-punk ode to late-night pool and high anxiety. (3.5/5)