Lizzo denies sexual harassment claims in new statement









Pop singer Lizzo has released a public statement after three former dancers accused her of sexual harassment and creating a toxic working environment.

Earlier this week, Lizzo, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc have been listed as the defendants in the case lodged by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

Among the allegations is one incident relating to a performance in Amsterdam earlier this year. It’s claimed Lizzo bullied Davis into touching a naked performer against her will. The suit says the musician “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Additionally, documentary maker Sophia Nahli Allison came forward to claim she started working with Lizzo in 2019 but shelved the project after two weeks due to the singer’s behaviour. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support,” she said on social media.

In light of the recent allegations, Lizzo has released a statement on Instagram. She began by writing: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness has been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

She also says in the lengthy post: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Lizzo concluded by stating: “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

See her full statement below.