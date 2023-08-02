Documentary maker reveals they stopped working with Lizzo due to “disrespect”









The Oscar-nominated documentarian, Sophia Nahli Allison, has revealed that she left a project with Lizzo due to to disrespectful treatment by the pop singer. This claim follows various allegations levelled against Lizzo in recent days.

Sophia Nahli Allison says she met Lizzo in 2019, but quit filming a documentary on her after two weeks. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support,” she said on social media.

Continuing: “My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often.”

She clarified that while she doesn’t usually comment on pop culture matters, she spoke out on this occasion because “validating other Black women’s experiences is deeply important to me.”

Allison’s revelation follows news that three former backup dancers for Lizzo are suing the singer over claims of sexual harassment. They also allege she created a toxic work environment.

In the case, Lizzo, her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and Lizzo’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc have been listed as the defendants. Meanwhile, the dancers who have lodged the case are Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez.

They allege that during the Amsterdam leg of the tour earlier this year, Lizzo bullied Davis into touching a naked performer against her will. The suit says the musician “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Lizzo is yet to make a statement since these allegations have surfaced. Further news is likely to emerge in the coming weeks regarding the legal case against the singer.

