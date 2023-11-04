The Big Indie Playlist: the best new music of the week￼

Another busy week in music has come around, delivering a whole host of incredible new singles. Boiling the best new music down into one convenient list, welcome back to The Big Indie Playlist.

The Beatles dropped the biggest new track this week. Releasing the last ever Beatles song made with the help of AI, ‘Now and Then’ sees the boys come together for the final time. But we haven’t hopped in a time machine back to 1960 – the modern day keeps delivering as some of the biggest new acts like The Last Dinner Party also shared singles.

If you’re looking for the best new albums, check out our Alternative Album Chart to find your new favourite record. But for a quick new music fix, this is the place to be.

Including cuts from Lucy Rose, Peace, Porij and more, there’s no end to the great new music heading our way. Here are the best new singles from the week of October 30th.

The week’s best new music

The best new folk songs

Katy J Pearson & H. Hawkline – ‘Gently Johnny’: Released just in time for Halloween, Katy J Pearson shared a reimagining of The Wicker Man’s haunting soundtrack. One of the finest folk voices of our time, Pearson’s renditions of the uncanny lullabies and pagan hymns from the 1973 film make for a hypnotic listen. Across the EP, Wet Leg, Sarah Meth and more join for a singalong. But ‘Gently Johnny’ featuring H.Hawkline stands out as its seductive, stunning gold star. (4/5)

Tom Byrne – ‘&the Bridge’: With not yet 1000 monthly listeners, now is the time to get to know Tom Byrne before the world does. His latest track ‘&the Bridge’ is a subtly devastating take on grief and loss, sung over a sweet indie-folk backing. Mixing flavours of Sam Fender with Hozier or Dylan, his lyrics mix storytelling with rich emotional sentiment. (3.5/5)

Lucy Rose – ‘Could You Help Me’: It’s been a little while since we heard from Lucy Rose. Way back in 2012, her debut album Like I Used To defined the indie-folk hype of the time. Now, over ten years on and after an extended four-year hiatus since her last album, No Words Left, her return is so welcome. ‘Could You Help Me’ barely even qualifies as folk; Lucy Rose’s sound has exploded into something so bold and vibrant but maintains the same sharp lyricism of her old releases. (3.5/5)

Hey, Nothing – ‘Hitchhiking’: Let us put you onto something special. From two high schoolers in Atlanta, Georgia, Hey, Nothing is the brain chain of two young best friends. Plucked from their debut album, which is so worthy of a full listen-through, ‘Hitchhiking’ is like audio velvet, sounding so lush and soft. The finest folk release of the week, Hey, Nothing are ones to watch. (4.5/5)

The best new indie songs

Junodream – ‘Kitchen Sink Drama’: Dubbing their sound ‘dream rock’, Junodream’s vibe mixes the tension and suspense of rock with the dazed energy of shoegaze or dream pop. Resulting in a track full of build-ups and breakdowns, ‘Kitchen Sink Drama’ is a genuinely gripping listen that will have you going in for a repeat. (3.5/5)

Damien Jurado – ‘I Cannot Want Such a Thing’: The most hypnotic track we’ve heard in a long time, Jurado does something so special on ‘I Cannot Want Such a Thing’. Hearing influences of The Beach Boys and Mamas and Papas, but if the two bands attended a church in space, the mix of nostalgic harmonies and slick synth details is magnetising. (4.5/5)

Harry Marshall – ‘Las Vegas’: Writing a new soundtrack for True Romance, Harry Marshall’s take on reckless love is infatuating. Obviously influenced by the fresh riffs of The 1975, ‘Las Vegas’ also takes from the storytelling lyricism of Springsteen and the feel-good energy that we miss from 2010s finest indie offerings. Endlessly catch, this one will get stuck in your head. (4/5)

Peace – ‘Happy Cars’: The kings of 2010 indie have returned for their crowd as Peace continue their comeback. Taken from their upcoming album Utopia, ‘Happy Cars’ picks up where the band left off on their 2018 album Kindness Is The New Rock And Roll. Mixing Oasis-like guitars with modern licks, nostalgic fans of Peace will be very happy with this one. (3.5/5)

The best new alternative/rock songs

The Beatles – ‘Now and Then’: We can’t quite believe we’re writing this, but this week saw a new release from The Beatles. Sharing the final song from the fab four, the use of AI made it possible to finish off an old demo and bring the four members back together for one last time. John Lennon’s voice will send a shiver down your spine on this heart-string-pulling track. A genuine moment in history, what a thing to get to witness in our lifetimes. (5/5)

The Last Dinner Party – ‘On Your Side’: The Last Dinner Party are undeniably the most hyped band in the world right now. Finally announcing their debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, will be arriving in February, their fourth single ‘On Your Side’ is a mighty power ballad. Sharing a softer side to the band, this one strays more into classic rock waters and away from the pop-leaning singles we’ve heard so far. Making it a four-for-four run of perfect tracks, ‘On Your Side’ lives up to the hype. (5/5)

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Close To You’: Sharon Van Etten is on a soundtracking sprint at the minute, with her last three singles all coming from TV and film soundtracks. But that doesn’t mean they’re inferior! ‘Close To You’ is classic Sharon Van Etten with rich, bluesy instrumentation and sweet, sentimental lyrics. Her voice sounds heavenly, but who would expect anything less? (3/5)

Girl and Girl – ‘All I See’: Australian band Girl and Girl shared their new EP Fight Night, delivering a collection of raucous rock numbers. ‘All I See’ mixes punky guitars with a David Byrne-inspired vocal line that weaves a wordy story. Sure to get the blood pumping, the whole EP is simply good old-fashioned rock music done well. (3/5)