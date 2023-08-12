The beautiful lyrics Jeff Buckley wrote in one night









Few artists have been able to match the transcendent soundscapes sculpted by Jeff Buckley. Starting out playing covers around Los Angeles, the Californian singer-songwriter’s early influences included classic rock and musical theatre. When he eventually began penning his own music, the resulting sound was a unique, haunting form of alternative rock, punctuated by glittering guitars and emotionally charged vocals.

Admired by his childhood inspiration Jimmy Page and Hollywood star Brad Pitt alike, Buckley’s only studio album, Grace, is one of the most beautiful records of all time. Featuring a cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’, which has since become the most widely known rendition of the track, Grace is a collection of cathartic love songs with lyrics full of devotion and devastation, soundtracked by dense guitar instrumentals.

Though the most famous song from the album may be a Cohen cover, Grace exemplified Buckley’s own lyrical prowess. One of the most dazzling tracks on the album, ‘So Real’, was written by Buckley in just one night. A song about the fear of falling in love, the song features beautiful imagery in its opening, as Buckley sings, “Love, let me sleep tonight on your couch and remember the smell of the fabric of your simple city dress”. This imagery is accompanied by direct lyrics about Buckley’s feelings, delivered almost as a whisper, he states, “I love you, but I’m afraid to love you”.

The song began with just the chord progression, which was composed by guitarist Michael Tighe in his teens. He recalled to Uncut: “I composed the chord progression for ‘So Real’ when I was 14 or 15. When I first met Jeff, I played that for him and he was really taken with it.” Just a couple of years later, while they were rehearsing together for a tour, Tighe recalls how Buckley asked him about the track once more.

He continued: “He was like, ‘Remember that song you played me on your bed a couple of years ago at your parents’ place?’ So I started playing it, and he got behind the drums and came up with that beat and started singing the melody of the chorus.” With the powerful instrumental in place, Tighe left Buckley to write the accompanying lyrics, which he did in just one night.

Tighe explained how the song came together so quickly, sharing, “We did ‘So Real’ in an afternoon. That night Jeff was feverishly writing in his notepad, then he took a walk round Hell’s Kitchen, came back and recorded the vocals for it. So I think he wrote most of the lyrics that night. It was pretty beautiful the way it all came together so quickly.”

In just one night, Buckley channelled a level of emotion and beauty into ‘So Real’ that most artists could only hope to reach. The soaring track remains one of his finest moments, demonstrative of his cathartic capabilities.