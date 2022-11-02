The Beatles and Taylor Swift battle it out for number one UK album









The Beatles newly reissued Revolver LP is currently battling Taylor Swift’s Midnights for the number one spot on the UK album chart. The American pop singer successfully fended off Arctic Monkeys’ new album last Friday, making Midnights the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

But Midnights still has some stuff competition. With the release of the deluxe version of Revolver, Taylor Swift finds herself in a face-off with none other than the Fab Four. As it stands, Revolver is sitting at number two, with Midnight at number one and Michael Ball and Alfie Ball’s Together in Vegas at number three.

Fred Again has also made a new entry with Actual Life 3, which sits at number four, while Triggered by Massive Wagons is holding the number five spot. The final chart will be revealed on Friday, November 4th, so there’s still time for the Revolver reissue to topple Midnights and seize the number one spot.

According to the Official Charts Company, Swift registered 204,000 UK chart sales of her new album in just seven days – that’s more than twice her previous record of 90,300, which she secured on the release of her 2014 album 1989.

Swift is currently the fierce act in Billboard history to have ten songs in Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart. Taking to Twitter to celebrate the achievement, she wrote: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”