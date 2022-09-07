The Beatles announce expanded edition of 'Revolver'









Today, The Beatles have announced a special expanded deluxe reissue of their seminal 1966 psychedelic masterpiece, Revolver. The new version of the LP comes on the heels of similar deluxe reissue campaigns for four of the band’s other classic albums, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles, Let It Be and Abbey Road.

Like the previous reissues, the expanded edition of Revolver will include the 14 tracks “newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo and Dolby Atmos, and the album’s original mono mix is sourced from its 1966 mono master tape.”

The ‘Special Edition Super Deluxe’ version of the album will include the newly remixed original track listing, two discs of session outtakes and alternative takes, a full remastered version of the album on mono (the only version of the album’s mix that The Beatles supervised themselves), and a special EP featuring the two non-album singles from the same sessions, ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’, both with stereo and mono mixes.

“The Super Deluxe CD and vinyl collections’ beautiful book features Paul McCartney’s foreword; an introduction by Giles Martin; a thoughtful, enlightening essay by Questlove; and insightful chapters and detailed track notes by Beatles historian, author, and radio producer Kevin Howlett,” the press release states. “The book is illustrated with rare and previously unpublished photos, never before published images of handwritten lyrics, tape boxes, and recording sheets, as well as 1966 print ads and extracts from Voormann’s graphic novel, Birth of an Icon: REVOLVER.”

The Super Deluxe version of Revolver will run at 63 tracks and include all of the amenities listed above. Also on sale will be Deluxe Special Editions and Standard Special Editions, the first of which includes the stereo mixes of the album, the stereo versions of ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain’, plus a selection of studio outtakes. The Standard Special Edition comes with only the new stereo mix of the album.

To preview the new release, listen to the updated stereo mix of Revolver‘s opening track, ‘Taxman’, down below. The special expanded editions of Revolver will be released on October 28th.