The Beatles song Paul McCartney said was a “failed attempt at a single”









In the early days of The Beatles, before the international acclaim, each member desperately wanted to achieve a hit that would change their career trajectory. All they needed was one song to be picked up by radio, and they’d become superstars. In this period, the budding musicians were still honing their craft and were yet to become the four-man hit factory we know today, but still, they were sitting on the brink of greatness, and they didn’t know it yet.

Despite their impending fame, the band were still finding their feet as songwriters, and a classic example of The Beatles missing the mark during this period of creative exploration is ‘Hold Me Tight’. The song was written at Paul McCartney’s family home on Forthlin Road in Liverpool, where he’d spend his days with John Lennon creating tracks which would later permanently embed themselves into the fabric of the musical landscape.

Tracks that the pair wrote at this address include the likes of ‘She Loves You’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, and ‘Love Me Do’. The National Trust has since preserved the property due to its rich cultural history, and the location remains a tourist hotspot for people visiting the city.

During those writing sessions, ‘Hold Me Tight’ was pulled together, but neither Lennon nor McCartney felt particularly strongly about the track. However, when the band became chart sensations, they needed to release as much music as possible to appease the appetite of their increasingly hungry fanbase and ‘Hold Me Tight’ was included on their second album, With The Beatles.

The band originally attempted to record the song for their first album, Please Please Me, and carried out 13 takes of ‘Hold Me Tight’ during the sessions for the LP. After being unhappy with all of the recordings, they decided to scrap the track from their debut but returned to the material for their next album in a moment of desperation. If The Beatles weren’t in such a rush to provide their sophomore record, ‘Hold Me Tight’ would likely have never seen the light of day.

McCartney later denounced the track and admitted in Many Years From Now: “When we first started it was all singles and we were always trying to write singles, That’s why you get lots of these two minute 30 second songs; they all came out the same length. ‘Hold Me Tight’ was a failed attempt at a single which then became an acceptable album filler.”

On another occasion, McCartney again spoke about ‘Hold Me Tight’ in an unfavourable manner during an interview with Mark Lewisohn. He said: “I can’t remember much about that one. Certain songs were just ‘work’ songs, you haven’t got much memory of them. That’s one of them.”

Lennon, meanwhile, felt even more ambivalent to the song and told David Sheff in 1980: “That was Paul’s. Maybe I stuck some bits in there – I don’t remember. It was a pretty poor song and I was never really interested in it either way.”

Given that it was an album filler, ‘Hold Me Tight’ was never released as a single, and most Beatles fans skip past it when they listen to With The Beatles. Over the next few years, the band became masters of the studio, and filler became a word which didn’t exist within their lexicon.