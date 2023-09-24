The Beatles song George Martin claimed could never be redone









Nothing was off the table for The Beatles whenever they entered the studio. While the band may have recorded their debut album, Please Please Me, in a single day, Abbey Road quickly became their home away from home while they weren’t touring, experimenting with whatever sounds they could get their hands on throughout albums like Sgt Pepper. While Revolver marked a turning point as a creative unit, George Martin knew that one of their songs could never be done again.

After years on the road, the Fab Four were beginning to tire of playing the same style of music every time they had to go into the studio. Informed by their different creative endeavours and the mind-altering substances they were taking every day, John Lennon and Paul McCartney were beginning to come into their own as seasoned songwriters, writing songs outside of the conventional love song fare.

While McCartney explored different character portraits in songs like ‘For No One’ and ‘Eleanor Rigby’, Lennon withdrew into himself. Discovering the effects of LSD, Lennon became enamoured with the different pieces of the drug culture, finding inspiration for one of his next songs in Timothy Leary’s The Psychedelic Experience.

Being an interpretation of The Tibetan Book of the Dead, Lennon wanted to make a musical piece that would hit with the same intensity as the text, which would become the basis of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’. Based on just one chord, Paul McCartney was initially apprehensive about what Martin would think of their latest experiment.

Recalling in Anthology, Macca said, “I was wondering how George was going to take it. We at least had three chords. Now this was John strumming rather earnestly on C singing, ‘Turn off your mind, relax and float downstream’”.

While there may have been a limited musical palette to work with, the band moved outside the realm of conventional instruments. Putting together various tape loops, McCartney put together a collage of different soundscapes, emulating the sounds of seagulls calling on a beach beneath Ringo Starr’s insistent drum groove throughout the piece.

As the song builds in intensity, George Harrison’s guitar solo comes in with a distinct sucking sound, coming from him playing the solo backwards and letting it play out forward. Although the band were proud to have made everything work just the right way, Martin insisted that what they did could not be repeated.

When talking about the song after the fact, the producer how complex it would be trying to structure ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ exactly the same way, stating in Summer of Love: The Making of Sgt. Pepper, “It is the one track, of all the songs The Beatles did, that could never be reproduced. It would be impossible now to go back and mix exactly the same thing.” While the rest of the 1960s rock movement was progressing by leaps and bounds, ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ proved The Beatles were still at the forefront of the next rock revolution.