The Beatles song that didn't make the cut









John Lennon and Paul McCartney were writing songs at such a frenetic pace during the early stages of The Beatles’ career that they couldn’t possibly play all of them. Even though they were releasing around two albums a year, plus assorted singles that didn’t even appear on the records, Lennon and McCartney still had excess material that they would give away.

Some of those songs wound up being hits for other artists. McCartney was the songwriter for some of Peter and Gordon’s initial hits, including the number one song ‘A World Without Love’, which was originally rejected for inclusion in The Beatles catalogue. The band also wrote songs for Billy J. Kramer, another artist that was managed by Brian Epstein, who took over a ballad entitled ‘I’ll Be On My Way’.

“That’s Paul, through and through,” Lennon told David Sheff in 1980. “Doesn’t it sound like him? Tra la la la la [laughs]. Yeah, that’s Paul on the voids of driving through the country.” McCartney was known to find inspiration through driving, which was how he eventually created songs like ‘The Back Seat of My Car’ and ‘Junk’.

Written early in the band’s initial career, ‘I’ll Be On My Way’ had largely fallen out of favour by the time The Beatles had become recording artists. “It’s a little bit too June-moon for me, but these were very early songs and they worked out quite well,” McCartney told Barry Miles for the book Many Years From Now.

Although the song was eventually handed off to Kramer, The Beatles themselves took on the track once. That was during their June 1963 appearance at the BBC studios as one of five songs recorded on the 24th. This was the final time that the band played the track, dropping it completely in favour of their more familiar mix of original material and covers.

Despite being cast off by the band, Kramer managed to take ‘I’ll Be On My Way’ all the way to number two on the UK Singles Chart. The song that kept it from number one was another Lennon-McCartney composition: ‘From Me To You’. Kramer managed to reach number one with another Lennon-McCartney throw away, ‘Bad to Me’, later in 1963, showing off the potency of Beatlemania in its early stages.

Check out The Beatles’ version of ‘I’ll Be On My Way’ down below.