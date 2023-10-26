The Beatles officially announce release of final song ‘Now and Then’









The Beatles have revealed their final song, ‘Now and Then’, will be released on November 2nd.

The new single will arrive alongside a version of ‘Love Me Do’, the first track The Beatles released back in 1962, which kickstarted their journey. Additionally, they will also share new editions of compilation albums 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album) on November 10th, mixed in stereo and Dolby.

To preview the release of ‘Now and Then’, The Beatles will share a 12-minute film on November 1st which tells the history of the forthcoming single.

Speaking about the upcoming track, Paul McCartney said: “There is was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”

Meanwhile, George Harrison’s widow, Olivia, said: “Back in 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt the technical issues with the demo were insurmountable and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard.”

Harrison continued: “If he were here today, Dhani [Harrison, son] and I know he would have whole-heartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of ‘Now And Then’.”

Ringo Starr added: “It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

‘Now and Then’ features guitar parts recorded by Harrison in 1995, with Starr and McCartney adding fresh contributions to the song, including a piano section based on Lennon’s original demo. The late Beatle wrote the track in the late 1970s in New York, which Yoko Ono later passed on to the surviving members of the band following his death.

Ono also gave them ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’, which were released as part of their Anthology project, it’s taken until 2023 for The Beatles to finish ‘Now and Then’.

Watch the trailer for ‘Now and Then’ below.

