The Beatles lyrics Paul McCartney that thought were “shameless”









There are no two ways around it: The Beatles had a formula. At least in their earliest days, they did. Before they became the forefathers of studio experimentation and genre-blending, The Beatles were the world’s biggest pop-rock band. You don’t get to have more than 20 number-one singles without appealing to the mainstream, and during the first half of their collective careers, the members of The Beatles knew exactly how to communicate to their audience.

“This was a very simple song that fell into the category of ‘fan songs,’” Paul McCartney told Billboard. “All our early songs contained ‘me’ or ‘you.’ We were completely direct and shameless to the fans: ‘Love Me Do’, ‘Please Please Me’, ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.’”

The direct address was something that John Lennon and Paul McCartney made sure to include in nearly all of their early songs. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a song before 1965 that was about any other topic. ‘She Loves You’ bucked the trend by not addressing the subject in the first person, but from ‘All My Loving’ to ‘I’m Happy Just to Dance With You’, The Beatles were as direct as possible when dealing with their legions of fans.

Lennon pointed to ‘From Me to You’ as the best example of the formula that he and McCartney employed during their earliest days. “Paul and I kicked some ideas around and came up with what we what we thought was a suitable melody line,” Lennon said. “The words weren’t really all that difficult – especially as we had decided quite definitely not to do anything that was at all complicated.”

“I suppose that is why we often had the words ‘you’ and ‘me’ in the titles of our songs,” Lennon added. “It’s the sort of thing that helps the listeners to identify with the lyrics. We think this is very important. The fans like to feel that they are part of something that is being done by the performers.”

By 1964’s Beatles for Sale, the band began to depart from the formula. Lennon began to write songs like ‘I’m a Loser’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party’ that were more introspective and pessimistic about love. By 1965’s Rubber Soul, the rest of the band had gotten on board: McCartney was having his own relationship troubles, as chronicled in songs like ‘You Won’t See Me’ and ‘I’m Looking Through You’. Harrison penned his own jilted songs about independence, with ‘Think For Yourself’ and ‘If I Needed Someone’. Lennon continued to look inward, completely abandoning romance in songs like ‘Nowhere Man’ and ‘In My Life’.

The Beatles were evolving away from their formula but never completely abandoned talking directly to their audience.

Check out ‘From Me to You’ down below.