The Beatles ‘Get Back’ microphone up for auction









The microphone used by The Beatles at the Get Back recording sessions at Twickenham Studios and Apple Corps Headquarters, London, is up for sale. The AKG D25 Microphone has an estimated value of $75,000.

The Get Back Sessions were the subject of a recent documentary series directed by Peter Jackson. The microphone, suspended on a boom arm above the band, can be seen in much of the footage. The condition is good, and the elastic suspension is still intact, though there are signs of age-related wear and tear.

The item, which was essential to one of the most iconic recording sessions of the 1960s, offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of music history. The item’s authenticity has been confirmed through several certificates, including a “letter of provenance from Chris Hewitt, a collector and purveyor of vintage sound equipment”.

The item description reads: “The Get Back Sessions, or the Let It Be album recording sessions, as they have come to be known, saw the attempted restoration of The Beatles as a functioning band. However, plans were stifled by shaky personal differences and band-related politics, resulting in George Harrison quitting over lunch. Five days later, Harrison agreed to ‘re-join’ the band, and the recording sessions were relocated to the Apple Building at 3 Savile Row.”

You can place your bids here.