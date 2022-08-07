Every song written and recorded during the ‘Get Back/Let It Be’ sessions









In 1969, The Beatles were looking to return to their roots. It had been a hard couple of years. As creative collaborators, but also just as men, the ‘fab four’ were starting to feel more like the drab four. The infamous Get Back project was a perhaps slightly foolish attempt to remedy the situation, to give John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr the motivational kick up the backside they needed. Sadly, all but Paul remained deeply unenthused by the whole idea. Things didn’t get better when a camera crew arrived at Abbey Road to capture the already exhausted band while they rehearsed their upcoming album.

It would be wrong to imply that all the Get Back sessions were plagued by inter-personal tension, but there were certainly some difficult patches. Let’s not forget that John Lennon was addicted to heroin at the time and was completely unwilling to be parted from Yoko Ono, that other all-consuming addiction in his life. Almost in reaction to the many years they’d been forced to exist as a sort of homogeneous blob, the Beatles frequently found themselves at odds with one another, with Harrison growing increasingly frustrated with Paul’s domineering approach.

Lennon captures the animosity towards Paul and the Get Back project in Jann S Wenners’ book Lennon Remembers. “In a nutshell, Paul wanted to make – it was time for another Beatle movie or something, and Paul wanted us to go on the road or do something. As usual, George and I were going, ‘Oh, we don’t want to do it, fuck,’ and all that. He set it up and there was all discussions about where to go and all that. I would just tag along and I had Yoko by then. I didn’t even give a shit about anything. I was stoned all the time, too, on H etc. And I just didn’t give a shit. And nobody did, you know…”

It says a lot about The Beatles’ work ethic that despite all the tension and fatigue they still managed to record a frankly stunning amount of material. Ringo Starr once said that The Beatles catalogue may only have consisted of two albums if McCartney hadn’t kicked the other members into gear. That being said, there were moments during the Get Back/Let It Be sessions when Paul would have been quite happy to walk away from the whole damn thing: “I’m scared of being the boss, ” he says during one particularly wrought scene in Peter Jackson’s Get Back, “and I have been for like a couple of years.”

You can check out the full list of songs written and recorded by The Beatles and Billy Preston during the January sessions below. The list is alphabetical and contains all songs, including presumed titles where songs were improvised or left unfinished. You will also find the date when each track was performed.

Songs written and recorded during the ‘Get Back/Let It Be’ sessions:

Ach Du Lieber Augustin’ (trad) – 24

‘Across The Universe’ – 6, 7, 9

‘Act Naturally’ – 25

‘Adagio for Strings’ (Samuel Barber) – 3, 8, 10

‘Agent Double-O-Soul’ (Edwin Starr) – 26

‘All Along The Watchtower’ (Bob Dylan) – 3

‘All I Want Is You’* (Lennon) – 21

‘All Shook Up’ (Elvis Presley) – 3

‘All Things Must Pass’ (Harrison) – 2, 3, 6, 8, 28, 29

‘All Together Now’ – 9

‘Almost Grown’ (Chuck Berry) – 8

‘Also’* (McCartney) – 29

‘Annie’ (Lennon) – 6

‘Another Day‘ (McCartney) – 9, 25

‘Around And Around’ (Chuck Berry) – 24

‘As Clear As A Bell’* (McCartney) – 14

‘Baa, Baa, Black Sheep’ (trad) – 8, 9

‘Baby, Come Back’ (The Equals) – 13

‘Baby, Let’s Play House’ (Elvis Presley) – 27

‘Back In The USSR’ – 3

‘The Back Seat Of My Car’ (McCartney) – 14

‘Bad Boy’ – 24

‘The Ballad Of Bonnie And Clyde’ (Georgie Fame) – 8

‘Balls To Your Partner’* (trad) – 24

‘Be-Bop-A-Lula’ (Gene Vincent) – 7, 9

‘Bear Cat Mama’ (Jimmie Davis) – 31

‘Because I Know You Love Me So’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 3

‘Besame Mucho’ (Consuelo Velázquez) – 29

‘Black Dog’ (Koerner, Ray & Glover) – 31

‘Blossom Dearie They Call Me’* (Lennon) – 21

‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ (Bob Dylan) – 3

‘Blue Suede Shoes’ (Carl Perkins) – 3

‘Blue Yodel No. 1 (T For Texas)’ (Jimmie Rodgers) – 28

‘Bo Diddley’ (Bo Diddley) – 7, 28, 29

‘Piano Piece (Bonding)’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 14

‘Boogie Woogie’ (Lennon) – 8

‘Bring It On Home To Me’ (Sam Cooke) – 3, 27

‘Bring Your Own Band’ (McCartney) – 29

‘Brown Eyed Handsome Man’ (Chuck Berry) – 2, 24

‘Build Me Up Buttercup’ (The Foundations) – 13, 31

‘Bye Bye Love’ (The Everly Brothers) – 25

‘Can You Dig It?’ – 24

‘Cannonball’ (Duane Eddy) – 25, 29

‘Carol’ (Chuck Berry) – 22

‘Carry That Weight’ – 6, 7, 9

‘A Case Of The Blues’ (Lennon) – 2, 7

‘The Castle Of The King Of The Birds’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 6, 7, 9

‘Catch A Falling Star’ (Perry Como) – 10

‘Cathy’s Clown’ (The Everly Brothers) – 24

‘Catswalk’/‘Catcall’ (McCartney) – 24

‘Child Of Nature’ (Lennon) – 2, 24, 28

‘Chopsticks’ (Euphemia Allen) – 3

‘C’mon Everybody’ (Eddie Cochran) – 10

‘C’mon Marianne’ (The Four Seasons) – 6

‘Cocaine Blues’ (Johnny Cash) – 14

‘Commonwealth’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 9

‘Crackin’ Up’ (Bo Diddley) – 3

‘Crazy Feet’* (McCartney) – 25

‘Crying, Waiting, Hoping’ (Buddy Holly) – 29

‘Cuddle Up’ (McCartney) – 7

‘Cupcake Baby’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 22

‘Danny Boy’ (trad) – 30

‘The Day I Went Back To School’ (McCartney) – 14

‘Daydream’ (The Lovin’ Spoonful) – 21

‘Dear Prudence’ – 10

‘’Deed I Do’ (Fred Rose/Walter Hirsch) – 31

‘Devil In Her Heart’ – 7

‘Dig A Pony’ – 2, 7, 13, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30

‘Dig It’ – 26, 28, 29

‘Diggin’ My Potatoes’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 24

‘Dizzy Miss Lizzy’ – 6

‘Do Not Forsake Me Oh My Darling’ (Tex Ritter) – 26

‘Do The Bunny Hop’* (Lennon) – 21

‘Domino’ (Doris Day/Andy Williams) – 8

‘Don’t Be Cruel’ (Elvis Presley) – 10

‘Don’t Let Me Down’ – 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30

‘Don’t Let The Sun Catch You Crying’ (Ray Charles) – 26

‘Don’t Start Running’* (Lennon) – 14

‘Early In The Morning’ (Bobby Darin/Buddy Holly) – 25

‘Enoch Powell’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 9

‘Every Little Thing’ – 3

‘Every Night‘ (McCartney) – 21, 24

‘Everybody Got Song’* (Lennon) – 2

‘Everything’s Alright’ (Billy Preston) – 23

‘Fancy My Chances With You’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 24

‘Fast Train To San Francisco’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 25

‘FBI’ (The Shadows) – 7, 8

‘First Call’ (trad) – 7

‘Five Feet High And Rising’ (Johnny Cash) – 21, 31

‘Flushed From The Bathroom Of Your Heart’ (Johnny Cash) – 14

‘The Fool’ (Sanford Clark) – 8, 21

‘Fools Like Me’ (Hank Williams) – 6, 8

‘For You Blue’ – 6, 7, 9, 21, 25, 29

‘Forty Days’ (Ronnie Hawkins) – 21

‘Freakout Jam’ (Lennon-McCartney-Ono) – 23

‘Frère Jacques’ (trad) – 6

‘Friendship’ (Cole Porter) – 31

‘From Me To You’ – 7

‘Get Back’ – 7, 9, 10, 13, 14, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30

‘Get Off’* (Lennon-McCartney) – 9

‘Get On The Phone’* (Lennon-McCartney) – 3

‘Get Your Rocks Off’* (Harrison) – 8

‘Gilly Gilly Ossenfeffer Katzenellen Bogen By The Sea’ (The Four Lads) – 21

‘Gimme Some Truth‘ (Lennon) – 3, 7

‘God Save The Queen’ (trad) – 30

‘Going Up The Country’ (Canned Heat) – 3, 22

‘Golden Slumbers’ – 7, 9

‘Gone, Gone, Gone’ (Carl Perkins) – 7

‘Good Rockin’ Tonight’ (Elvis Presley) – 9, 21

‘Half A Pound Of Greasepaint’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 28

‘Great Balls Of Fire’ (Jerry Lee Lewis) – 26

‘Green Onions’ (Booker T and the MGs) – 24

‘Hallelujah, I Love Her So’ (Ray Charles) – 21

‘Happiness Runs’ (Donovan) – 23

‘Hare Krishna Mantra’ (Hindu chant) – 8

‘Hava Nagilah’ (trad) – 27

‘Hear Me Lord‘ (Harrison) – 6

‘Hello, Dolly!’ (Louis Armstrong) – 14

‘Hello, Goodbye’ – 24

‘Hello Mudduh, Hello Fadduh! (A Letter From Camp)’ (Allan Sherman) – 8

‘Help!’ – 23

‘Her Majesty’ – 9, 24

‘Hey Good Lookin” (Hank Williams) – 31

‘Hey Hey Georgie’* (Harrison) – 23

‘Hey Jude’ – 3

‘Hey Liley, Liley Lo’ (The Vipers Skiffle Group) – 24

‘Hey Little Girl (In The High School Sweater)’ (Dee Clark) – 29

‘Hi Heel Sneakers’ (Tommy Tucker) – 10, 27

‘High School Confidential’ (Jerry Lee Lewis) – 6, 26

‘The Hippy Hippy Shake’ (Chan Romero) – 3

‘Hitch Hike’ (Marvin Gaye) – 3, 9

‘Honey Hush’ (Big Joe Turner) – 8, 9

‘Honky Tonk’ (Bill Doggett) – 29

‘Hot As Sun’ (McCartney) – 24

‘House Of The Rising Sun’ (The Animals) – 9

‘How Do You Tell Someone?’* (Harrison) – 28

‘How Do You Think I Feel’ (Elvis Presley) – 8

‘I Bought A Piano The Other Day’ (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey) – 14

‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ (The Rolling Stones) – 24

‘I Feel Fine’ – 24

‘I Got Stung’ (Elvis Presley) – 31

‘I Got To Find My Baby’ – 29

‘I Left My Home In The World’* (McCartney) – 26

‘I Lost My Little Girl’ (McCartney) – 25

‘I Me Mine’ – 8

‘I Shall Be Released’ (Bob Dylan) – 2, 7, 22

‘I Threw It All Away’ (Bob Dylan) – 9

‘I Told You Before’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 26, 27

‘I Walk The Line’ (Johnny Cash) – 29

‘I Want To Thank You’ (Billy Preston) – 23

‘I Want You’ (Bob Dylan) – 6

‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ – 28, 29, 30, 31

‘I Will Always Look For You’* (McCartney) – 28

‘If You Need Me’* (McCartney) – 23

‘I’ll Get You’ – 23

‘I’ll Wait Till Tomorrow’* (Lennon-McCartney) – 3

‘I’m A Man’ (Bo Diddley) – 21

‘I’m A Tiger’ (Lulu) – 3

‘I’m Beginning To See The Light’ (Duke Ellington) – 21

‘I’m Going To Knock Him Down Dead’* (Lennon) – 8

‘I’m Gonna Pay For His Ride’* (McCartney) – 6

‘I’m Movin’ On’ (Ray Charles) – 26

‘I’m Ready’ (Fats Domino) – 21, 22

‘I’m So Tired’ – 3

‘I’m Talking About You’ (Chuck Berry) – 6, 10, 25

‘In The Middle Of An Island’ (Tony Bennett) – 21

‘The Inner Light’ – 28

‘Is It Discovered’* (Harrison) – 3

‘Is That A Chicken Joke?’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 21

‘Isn’t It A Pity‘ (Harrison) – 25, 26

‘It Ain’t Me Babe’ (Bob Dylan) – 6

‘It Blew Again’* (Lennon) – 23

‘It Was So Blue’* (McCartney) – 26

‘It’s Good To See The Folks Back Home’* (McCartney) – 2

It’s Only Make Believe’ (Conway Twitty) – 10

‘I’ve Been Good To You’ (The Miracles) – 3

‘I’ve Got A Feeling’ – 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 21, 22, 23, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30

‘Jam’ (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey-Ono) – 10

‘Jazz Piano Song’ (Lennon-McCartney-Starkey) – 14

‘Jenny, Jenny’ (Little Richard) – 9

‘Johnny B Goode’ (Chuck Berry) – 2, 14, 22

‘Junk’ (McCartney) – 9

‘Just Fun’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 3, 8

‘Kansas City – 26

‘Knee Deep In The Blues’ (Guy Mitchell/Marty Robbins) – 24

‘Lady Jane’ (The Rolling Stones) – 14

‘Lady Madonna’ – 7, 24, 31

‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy’ (Lloyd Price) – 26

‘Leaning On A Lamppost’ (George Formby) – 6

‘Let It Be’ – 3, 8, 9, 10, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 31

‘Let It Down‘ (Harrison) – 2, 22, 26, 29

‘Let’s Dance’ (Chris Montez) – 6, 21

‘Let’s Twist Again’ (Chubby Checker) – 23

‘Life Is What You Make It’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 8

‘Like A Rolling Stone’ (Bob Dylan) – 26

‘Little Demon’ (Screamin’ Jay Hawkins) – 24, 27

‘Little Piece Of Leather’ (Donnie Elbert) – 26

‘Little Queenie’ (Chuck Berry) – 21

Little Yellow Pills’ (Jackie Lomax) – 25, 26

‘Lonely Sea’ (The Beach Boys) – 24

‘The Long And Winding Road’ – 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31

‘Long Tall Sally’ – 10

‘Loop De Loop’ (Johnny Thunder) – 6

‘Lost John’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 31

‘Lotta Lovin” (Gene Vincent) – 7, 29

‘Love Is A Swingin’ Thing’ (The Shirelles) – 24

‘Love Is The Thing To Me’* (Billy Preston) – 23

‘Love Me Do’ – 28

‘Love Story’ (Randy Newman) – 25

‘Lovely Rita’ – 24

‘Lowdown Blues Machine’ (McCartney) – 7

‘Lucille’ (Little Richard) – 3, 7

‘MacArthur Park’ (Richard Harris) – 8

‘Mack The Knife’ (Bobby Darin) – 10

‘Madman’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 14, 21

‘Maggie Mae’ – 24

‘Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues’ (Buddy Holly) – 2, 29

‘Malagueña’ (trad) – 8

‘Mama, You Been On My Mind’ (Bob Dylan) – 9

‘Martha My Dear’ – 10, 14, 25

‘Maureen’* (Bob Dylan/Harrison) – 6

‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’ – 3, 7, 8, 10

‘Maybe Baby’ (Buddy Holly) – 29

‘Maybellene’ (Chuck Berry) – 24

‘Mean Mr Mustard’ – 8, 14, 23, 25

‘Michael Row The Boat Ashore’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 24

‘Midnight Special’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 3

‘Quinn The Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)’ (Bob Dylan) – 2

‘Milk Cow Blues’ (Kokomo Arnold) – 21

‘Miss Ann’ (Little Richard) – 26

‘Money’ (That’s What I Want)’ – 3, 6

‘Move It’ (The Shadows) – 9

‘Mr Bassman’ (Johnny Cymbal) – 8

‘Mr Epstein Said It Was White Gold’* (McCartney) – 7

‘My Baby Left Me’ (Elvis Presley) – 21

‘My Back Pages’ (Bob Dylan) – 7

‘My Imagination’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 6

‘My Rock And Roll Finger Is Bleeding’* (Lennon) – 21

‘My Words Are In My Heart’* (McCartney) – 3

‘Nashville Cats’ (The Lovin’ Spoonful) – 25

‘Negro In Reserve’* (Lennon-McCartney) – 3

‘New Orleans’ (Gary US Bonds) – 21

‘No Other Love’ (Rodgers-Hammerstein) – 13

‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ – 7, 9

‘Not Fade Away’ (Buddy Holly) – 29

‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ – 3, 13, 14, 24

‘Octopus’s Garden’ – 6, 23, 26

‘Oh Baby I Love You’* (McCartney) – 14

‘Oh! Darling’ – 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 16, 22, 23, 27, 31

‘Oh How I Love The 12-Bar Blues’* (Lennon) – 21

‘Oh Julie, Julia’* (McCartney) – 7

‘Old Brown Shoe’ – 27, 28, 29

‘On A Clear Day You Can See Forever’ (Burton Lane/Alan Jay Lerner) – 14

‘On A Sunny Island’* – 10

‘On The Road Again’ (Canned Heat) – 3, 13, 25

‘One After 909’ – 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 28, 29, 30

‘One Way Out’ (Elmore James) – 8

‘Otis Sleep On’ (Arthur Conley) – 13

‘Over And Over Again’* (McCartney) – 3

‘Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag’ (James Brown) – 21

‘Party’ (Elvis Presley) – 31

‘The Peanut Vendor’ (Louis Armstrong) – 10

‘Peggy Sue Got Married’ (Buddy Holly) – 29

‘Penina’ (McCartney) – 9

‘Picasso’ (Starr) – 3

‘Piece Of My Heart’ (Erma Franklin) – 3, 25

‘Pillow For Your Head’* (McCartney) – 24

‘Please Mrs Henry’ (Bob Dylan) – 3

‘Please Please Me’ – 23, 25

‘Polythene Pam’ – 24

Positively 4th Street’ (Bob Dylan) – 28

‘A Pretty Girl Is Like A Melody’ (Irving Berlin) – 3, 30

‘Queen Of The Hop’ (Bobby Darin) – 21

‘A Quick One, While He’s Away’ (The Who) – 10

‘Quit Your Messing Around’* (Lennon) – 9

‘Rainy Day Women #12 & 35’ (Bob Dylan) – 28

‘Ramblin’ Woman’* (Harrison) – 3, 9

‘Ramrod’ (Duane Eddy) – 24

‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’ (Holland-Dozier-Holland) – 23

‘Revolution’ – 2, 7

‘Right String, Wrong Yo-Yo’ (Carl Perkins) – 6, 8, 31

‘Rip It Up/Shake, Rattle And Roll/Blue Suede Shoes’ – 26

‘The River Rhine’* (McCartney) – 28

‘Rock-A-Bye Baby’ (trad) – 24

‘Rock And Roll Music’ – 7, 8

‘Rock Island Line’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 24

‘Rocker’ (AKA ‘I’m Ready’, Fats Domino) – 21, 22

‘Rockin’ Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu’ (Huey ‘Piano’ Smith) – 26

‘Rule Britannia’ (trad) – 7, 29

‘Run For Your Life’ – 21, 31

‘Sabre Dance’ (Love Sculpture) – 3

‘San Ferry Ann’* (McCartney) – 21

‘San Francisco Bay Blues’ (Jesse Fuller) – 14

‘Save The Last Dance For Me’ (The Drifters) – 22, 27

‘School Days’ (Chuck Berry) – 24

‘Send Me Some Loving’ (Little Richard) – 6

‘Sexy Sadie’ – 29

‘Shakin’ In The Sixties’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 9

‘Shazam’ (Duane Eddy) – 23, 25, 28

‘She Came In Through The Bathroom Window’ – 6, 7, 8, 9, 21, 24, 29

‘She Gets Heavy’* (Lennon) – 29

‘She Said She Said’ – 8

‘She Said Yeah’ (Larry Williams) – 24

‘She’s A Woman’ – 10

‘Short Fat Fannie’ (Larry Williams) – 3, 24

‘A Shot Of Rhythm And Blues’ (Arthur Alexander) – 7

‘Shout’ (The Isley Brothers) – 7, 8, 21

‘Singing The Blues’ (Guy Mitchell) – 24, 29

‘Slippin’ And Slidin” (Little Richard) – 9

‘Soldier Of Love’ (Arthur Alexander) – 24

‘Some Other Guy’ (Richard Barrett) – 22, 29

‘Somethin’ Else’ (Eddie Cochran) – 7, 21

‘Something’ – 28, 29

‘Song Of Love’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 14

‘Sorry I Left You Bleeding’* (Lennon) – 25

‘Sorry Miss Molly’* (McCartney) – 29

‘SOS’ (Edwin Starr) – 26

‘Speak To Me’ (Jackie Lomax) – 2, 7

‘St Louis Blues’ (WC Handy) – 8

‘Stand By Me’ (Ben E King) – 8, 24

‘Step Inside Love’ – 31

‘Sticks And Stones’ (Ray Charles) – 28

‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ – 27

‘Stuck Inside Of Mobile With The Memphis Blues Again’ (Bob Dylan) – 7

‘Suicide’ (McCartney) – 26

‘Sun King’ – 2, 3, 10

‘Sure To Fall (In Love With You)’ (Carl Perkins) – 6

‘Suzy Parker’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 9

‘Sweet Little Sixteen’ (Chuck Berry) – 8, 24

‘Tales Of Frankie Rabbit’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 31

‘Take These Chains From My Heart’ (Ray Charles) – 27

‘Take This Hammer’ (Lonnie Donegan) – 14, 25, 31

‘Taking A Trip To Carolina’ (Starr) – 3

‘Talking Blues’ (McCartney) – 14

‘A Taste Of Honey’ – 22

‘Tea For Two Cha-Cha’ (Tommy Dorsey) – 3, 28

‘The Teacher Was A-Lookin”* (group jam) – 2

‘Teddy Boy’ (McCartney) – 9, 24, 28, 29

‘Tell All The Folks Back Home’* (McCartney) – 8

‘Tennessee’ (Carl Perkins) – 9

‘That’ll Be The Day’ (Buddy Holly) – 9

‘That’s All Right (Mama)’ (Elvis Presley) – 6, 21

‘Theme from The Beatles Cartoons’ – 10

‘There You Are, Eddie’* (McCartney) – 24

‘They Call Me Fuzz Face’* (McCartney) – 6

‘Thinking Of Linking’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 3, 29

‘The Harry Lime Theme’ from The Third Man (Anton Karas) – 3

‘Thirty Days’ (Chuck Berry) – 6, 7

‘Three Cool Cats’ (The Coasters) – 3, 29

‘Tiger Rag’ (Original Dixieland Jass Band) – 24

‘Through A London Window’ – 10

‘Till There Was You’ – 10

‘To Kingdom Come’ (The Band) – 7, 8

‘Together In Love’* (Billy Preston) – 23

‘Too Bad About Sorrows’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 8, 21

‘Torchy, The Battery Boy’ (Roberta Leigh) – 3

‘The Tracks Of My Tears’ (The Miracles) – 6, 25, 26

‘True Love’ (Elvis Presley) – 8

‘Turkey In The Straw’ (trad) – 31

‘Twelfth Street Rag’ (Euday L Bowman) – 31

‘Twenty Flight Rock’ (Eddie Cochran) – 23

‘Twist And Shout’ – 8, 26

‘Two Of Us’ – 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 10, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 31

‘Use What You Got’ (Billy Preston) – 23

‘Vacation Time’ (Chuck Berry) – 29

‘Wake Up Little Susie’ (The Everly Brothers) – 21

‘The Walk’ (Jimmy McCracklin) – 27

‘Watch Your Step’ (Bobby Parker) – 21

‘Watching Rainbows’ (Lennon) – 14

‘Water! Water!’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 27

‘The Weight’ (The Band) – 3

Well… Alright’ (Buddy Holly) – 2

‘Well, If You’re Ready’* (McCartney) – 8

‘Well It’s Eight O’Clock’* (Lennon) – 25

‘Well, Well, Well’* (McCartney) – 21

‘We’re Goin’ Home’* (group jam) – 2

‘What Am I Living For’ (Chuck Willis) – 8

‘What Do You Want To Make Those Eyes At Me For?’ (Emile Ford And The Checkmates) – 3

‘What The World Needs Now Is Love’ (Jackie DeShannon) – 7

‘What’d I Say’ (Ray Charles) – 7, 24

‘What’s The Use Of Getting Sober (When You’re Gonna Get Drunk Again)’ (Louis Jordan) – 3

‘When Irish Eyes Are Smiling’ (Chauncey Olcott/George Graff Jr) – 21

‘When The Saints Go Marching In’ (trad) – 6

‘When You’re Drunk You Think Of Me’ (trad) – 3

‘Where Have You Been’ (Arthur Alexander) – 24

‘Whispering’ (John Schoenberger/Richard Coburn/Vincent Rose) – 21

‘William Smith Boogie’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 21

‘When I’m Sixty-Four’ – 7

‘Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On’ (Jerry Lee Lewis) – 3

‘Who’s Making Love’ (Johnnie Taylor) – 31

‘Window, Window’ (Harrison) – 21, 24, 25, 26

‘Without A Song’ (Youmans-Rose-Eliscu) – 28

‘Woman’ (McCartney) – 14

‘Woman Where You Been So Long’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 7

‘Won’t You Please Say Goodbye’ (Lennon-McCartney) – 3

‘Words Of Love’ – 23

‘You Are Definitely Inclined Towards It’* (Lennon) – 14

‘You Are My Sunshine’ (Jimmie Davis/Charles Mitchell) – 21, 27

‘You Can’t Catch Me’ (Chuck Berry) – 24

‘You Can’t Do That’ – 3

‘You Got Me Going’ (McCartney) – 8

‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’ – 14

‘You Gotta Give Back’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 21

‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’ – 26

‘You Wear Your Women Out’ (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 6

‘You Win Again’ (Hank Williams) – 8

‘You Won’t Get Me That Way’* (McCartney) – 27

‘Your Name Is Ted’* (Lennon-McCartney-Harrison-Starkey) – 3

‘Your True Love’ (Carl Perkins) – 3

‘You’re My World’ (Cilla Black) – 13

‘You’re So Good To Me’ (The Beach Boys) – 24

‘(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care’ (Elvis Presley) – 7

‘You’ve Been Acting Strange’ (Billy Preston) – 23

‘You’ve Got Me Thinking’ (Jackie Lomax) – 21