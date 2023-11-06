The Beatles’ final song, ‘Now and Then’, set to hit number one

Last week, on November 2nd, The Beatles shared their final song, ‘Now and Then’, which expands upon a demo first created by John Lennon in 1977. Now, the single is set to hit number one.

The Official Charts Company have reported that ‘Now and Then’ is set to mark The Beatles’ 18th UK number one and is “currently outselling the top five”. If the trajectory continues, it will also mark their first number one in 54 years.

Speaking on the track’s chart-topping potential, Official Charts CEO Martin Talbot stated, “What a week it will be if The Beatles return with a Number 1 in the Official Singles Chart. The Fab Four are a key part of the history of British music and the UK’s charts, so to have returned with such a huge impact is incredible.”

In a five-star review of ‘Now and Then’, Far Out‘s Tom Taylor wrote, “Of course, the track is a beauty – from John Lennon’s tear-jerking tones to the lulling lure of George Harrison’s slide guitar solo, Ringo Starr’s humility to fade into the background and facilitate everything with a singular rhythm, and Paul McCartney’s ability to orchestrate the magic like a man who has mastered music to such an extent he can make it dance to his command like a marionette.”

“But beyond that,” he continued, “there is a story that we’re all part of, a continually unfurling tale that has no farewell, just a facet of culture passed on in the folk manner that spawned it, to brighten our days with a fanfare of celebratory colour every now and then.

The final single is also accompanied by a music video directed by Peter Jackson, who recently told The Evening Standard, “Having got to the end, I’m very happy I’m not waiting for the release of somebody else’s Now and Then music video. I have genuine pride in what we made, and I’ll cherish that for years to come.” The music video currently has 19 million views.

Listen to ‘Now and Then’, which is set to hit number one, below.