The Beatles biopic ‘Midas Man’ shuts down mid-shoot









So massive was the impact of the British rock band, The Beatles, that every individual that surrounded them also makes for fascinating reading. The manager of the band, Brian Epstein was just one of these individuals, with a film titled Midas Man having been previously in the works about the life of the man behind the scenes. Recent reports have confirmed, however, that this project has been forced to shut down mid-shoot.

According to the media publication Deadline, the upcoming film has been significantly delayed as director Jonas Akerlund has reported to be “taking a break” from the film, having stated he is “unlikely to return”.

The film itself was due to tell the story of Epstein, the record shop manager and fellow-Liverpudlian who helped to launch the careers of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. The manager was also responsible for popularising the likes of Cilla Black, Billy J Kramer, Gerry And The Pacemakers, as well as Jimi Hendrix.

According to a press release from the production, “The director of Midas Man Jonas Akerlund is taking a break from the film,” before adding, “Until some matters become clearer, we are not able to add any further comment to this statement”.

The team behind the film did confirm, however, that the film would eventually be completed, explaining, “In the meantime, we can confirm that filming of Midas Man will continue in London in November before breaking for Christmas. Filming will restart in early January in Los Angeles”.

Director Jonas Akerlund has previously been responsible for a multitude of music video projects, for the likes of such musicians as Madonna, Robbie Williams, Primal Scream, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and Coldplay. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd of Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit is due to take on the role of Epstein, with Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan playing the managers mother and father.

Creating the iconic music video for Madonna’s ‘Ray of Light’ take a look at the work of Jonas Akerlund below.