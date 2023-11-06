‘The Bear’ renewed for a third series by FX

The hit FX programme The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, has been renewed for a third series by the broadcaster.

The show sees Allen White portray Carmy, an award-winning chef who returns to his native Chicago to run his late brother’s sandwich shop. In the first two seasons of The Bear, Carmy is forced to deal with his demons that he’s been running away from while simultaneously trying to keep his dining establishment above water.

The first series of the critically acclaimed kitchen drama, which aired in 2022, won a multitude of awards. Most notably, Allen White took home a Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy’. The second season of The Bear arrived on FX in the United States and Disney+ in the United Kingdom earlier this year.

Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said of the renewal: “The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon.”

Grad continued: “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of The Bear.”

Meanwhile, Allen White is set to star in the upcoming A24 biopic The Iron Claw, which dramatises the story of the legendary wrestling dynasty, the Von Erichs.

The official synopsis for the film, set for release on February 9th, 2024, reads: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Watch the trailer for the second series of The Bear below.