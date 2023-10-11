A24 share trailer for new wrestling movie ‘The Iron Claw’









A24 have delivered the first trailer for their upcoming sports drama The Iron Claw, which focuses on legendary wrestling dynasty, the Von Erichs.

The upcoming motion picture will mark the first film released under A24 following the interim agreement made by the SAG-AFTRA agreement. Since the deal grants the cast to promote their film globally for the holiday season, the movie has been handed a December release date.

Following the story of brothers Kevin and Kerry Von Erich, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White star opposite each other in the film, which details their story as professional wrestlers and their devotion to their craft.

Outside of Efron and White, the film also stars Lily James and Harris Dickinson, the latter of whom had previously worked on the critically acclaimed film Triangle of Sadness.

This is not the first time that James has worked in the world of A24. In 2016, James lent her skills to the film The Exception, starring alongside Jai Courtney and Christopher Plummer, telling the fictionalised story of Kaiser Wilhelm II.

The Iron Claw is also one of the many roles White has taken on since his highly successful turn as a chef in The Bear. Since then, he also has another film in the works entitled Fingernails, where he stars opposite Riz Ahmed and Jessie Buckley.

The Iron Claw will hit theatres on December 22nd, 2023. Watch the trailer below.