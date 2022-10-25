Lily James joins the A24 wrestling movie, 'The Iron Claw'









The cast for the new A24 movie The Iron Claw is growing, with the British actor Lily James joining Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, a family who produced several professional wrestlers, the film will be directed by Sean Durkin, who helmed the award-winning movie Martha Marcy May Marlene in 2011. Efron and White will join Harris Dickinson, of the Palme d’Or-winning Ruben Ostlund film Triangle of Sadness, as the three wrestling brothers of the family, named Kevin, Kerry and David.

The drama is set to follow “the many tragedies the family faced over the years”, according to Comicbook, and will, no doubt, be a string in the multi-faceted bow of A24, who are responsible for some of the finest movies of modern cinema.

Pioneers of creativity and cinematic innovation, distributors A24 have brought some of the finest independent projects to the forefront of public view, with the company now ubiquitous with cinema’s most exciting arthouse releases.

Their popularity grew to the extent that in 2016 they were able to not only distribute but also produce their very first project, the Academy-Award winning Moonlight, directed by Barry Jenkins. In a contemporary industry that has seemingly forgotten the importance of low-budget filmmaking to innovate and question the fabric of cinema itself, where Disney may be the leader in the production of mainstream content, A24 are building an impressive library of truly challenging titles.

Take a look at the trailer for the A24 Lily James movie, The Exception, below.