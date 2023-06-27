The Barbie DreamHouse is available to rent on Airbnb









A replica of the Barbie DreamHouse has appeared on the coast of Malibu. The hot pink property has also been listed on Airbnb, with availability for fans to book a stay from this July.

The DreamHouse replicates a number of features we’ve seen throughout the promotional material for the film so far, including a slide from the house into the pool, a dance floor with a disco ball and gold inflatables spelling out “KEN”.

The accompanying Airbnb webpage is written from the perspective of Barbie’s boyfriend and accessory, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling. The description states: “Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night.”

The host profile also features a bio written by Ken, who states, “I live my life by two Bs: Beach and Barbie. And rollerblades if you count that B.”

He continues to sell the property: “There’s so much stuff to do – some days, I’m not sure what to do first. I mean, do you catch waves before or after firing up the grill? And how do you know when to visit the horses? Anyway, I’m excited for you to stay the night so you can do it all and more!”

The listing for the life-size toy pink mansion boasts beach-side panoramic views, rollerblades, horses, guitars, games and more.

Bookings for the DreamHouse open on Monday, July 17th, at 10am Pacific Time, with stays taking place on Barbie‘s theatrical release date, Friday, July 21st, and on Saturday, July 22nd.

Airbnb has also announced that it will make a one-time donation to Save the Children in celebration of the film’s release and to honour girls’ empowerment.

See more Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today. Is that a…. real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be. Pink everything… a water slide… floating "KEN" letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/6x9gEcFoVf — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) June 26, 2023