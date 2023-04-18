The Band’s Garth Hudson performs in public for first time in five years









Pianist and keyboardist Garth Hudson is best known for his tenure in legendary roots-rock pioneers The Band. Hudson was there when Ronnie Hawkins first hired the group, and he stayed on to accompany Bob Dylan on tour when he went electric. There’s even a funny story in The Last Waltz about how the other members paid Hudson extra wages so that he could tell his parents that he was a music teacher.

At 85, Hudson has greatly reduced his public appearances in recent years. However, he made an exception last Sunday when he appeared at musician Sarah Perrotta’s house party for her Flower Hill House concert series. Hudson performed a version of Duke Ellington’s ‘Sophisticated Lady’. It was his first public performance in half a decade.

“Hosted Flower Hill House Concert No. 6 last night!” Perrotta wrote on Instagram. “What a gift to not only have Cindy Cashdollar, Jerry Marotta and Happy Traum play with SuperFolk but also a surprise set from Garth Hudson of The Band who has not played a concert in years! Making rock and roll history in my living room.”

Hudson is one of two surviving members of The Band’s classic lineup, along with guitarist/songwriter Robbie Robertson. Fellow keyboardist Richard Manuel passed away in 1986, while bassist Rick Danko died in 1999. Drummer and vocalist Levon Helm died in 2012.

Watch footage of Hudson’s performance down below.

