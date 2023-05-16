The band Billy Corgan says created the “blueprints” for heavy metal









The birth of heavy metal happened gradually over time and can’t solely be attributed to one band or group. However, a swathe of acts all contributed to the genre’s development. Billy Corgan, frontman of The Smashing Pumpkins, feels Led Zeppelin were crucial and established the “blueprints” of heavy metal.

When Led Zeppelin formed, heavy metal was yet to become a thing, and they were a rock ‘n’ roll band who enjoyed flirting with the dark side. Throughout their decade together, Zeppelin advanced their sound and introduced a wave of new ideas into the musical lexicon, which can still be heard in music today.

During a discussion about his favourite metal albums, Corgan controversially named Zeppelin’s 1975 album Physical Graffiti despite the band not being a traditional metal group. The Smashing Pumpkins singer is aware that Led Zeppelin aren’t what most people think of when discussing the genre, but he felt it was only right to give props to the scene’s forefathers.

Corgan admitted to Music Radar: “It’s hard to call Zep’ metal’, but they did create different blueprints that are still being used in Riffland. I love this record because it is so damn dark. ‘In My Time of Dying’ is as heavy as anything released. Maybe not ‘heavy’ heavy, but emotionally… total oblivion.”

Meanwhile, in another discussion with Rolling Stone, Corgan spoke again of his love of the group. The Smashing Pumpkins founder was discussing his love of wrestling and said Jimmy Page has a similar X factor to Shawn Michaels. He said: “Jimmy Page comes to mind, having met him once. When you think of what Jimmy Page created, it’s kind of mindblowing. You’re standing there talking to that man, and there’s a mystical quality to his being.

“He’s not still running around like he looked in 1975, but there’s something about him. Whether it’s fairy-like or mischievous, there’s a mirth in his spirit that’s still there. When you think of Led Zeppelin music his guitar is almost like a lead vocal, so you almost have like two lead vocals, which is kind of the insanity of Zeppelin.”

In the same interview, Corgan further heaped praise upon the band and spoke of how he “always respected” Led Zeppelin for calling it a day following the death of John Bonham. He added: “When John Bonham died, they announced the band is done. They didn’t step back and think about it. I’ve always respected that because he was their brother, and they knew it wasn’t gonna be the same without him. And I had to learn those lessons the hard way.”

Corgan continued: “When Jimmy Chamberlin left the band in ’96, I thought, “I’ll just get somebody. The band is big, and we’ll find somebody great. It won’t be the same, but it’ll be just as good in a different way.” It just doesn’t work like that. You just don’t replace your brother like that.”

While Led Zeppelin never professed to be a metal band, they inadvertently played a vital role in making the genre be exposed in the mainstream, even though they didn’t realise it at the time. Zeppelin’s impact on the music industry can be felt across many areas, not just metal hence why they are undoubtedly one of the most influential acts of all time.