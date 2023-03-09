The B-52s speak out against transphobic GOP bill









American new wave band The B-52s have spoken out against the damaging GOP bill, arguing that they promote transphobia. According to the Human Rights Campaign, there have been more than 340 bills in state legislatures across the US attacking LGBTQIA+ this year already.

In one of the most recent red tape bills, the state of Tennessee banned drag performance in public spaces, as a speaker at CPAC called for the “eradication” of transgenderism. The wave of controversial legislature has come amid a rupturing debate in the western world.

Naturally, many celebrities have come forward to voice their concern over such legislation, voicing their support for drag, trans rights, and gender-affirming healthcare. RuPaul, who hosts the most popular televised drag race competition in the world, has condemned the recent attack on drag people as a misdirection tactic.

“We know bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” he said. “They look for easy targets so that they can give the impression of being effective.” RuPaul also called drag queens “the Marines of the queer movement.”

RuPaul has been joined by a host of drag performers in the global community. Famed drag queen BenDeLaCreme recently appeared on MSNBC’s ‘Last Word’ to address the new regulation, while previous Drag Race performers such as Trinity the Tuck and the Vivienne, The B-52s, Maren Morris, Pedro Pascal, Elliot Page, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kim Petras have also come forward to voice support.

“The B-52s are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States,” The B-52s wrote in a statement on their Twitter account. “We strongly denounce these bills and stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.

“It is unacceptable that in the 21st century, we are witnessing such blatant attempts to undermine the rights of individuals based on their gender identity and sexual orientation. These bills not only violate the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals but also perpetuate a toxic culture of hate and intolerance that has no place in our society.”

“Join us in denouncing these bills and standing in support of our LGBTQ+ community,” the statement continued. “Together, let us work towards building a society that reflects our shared being and is truly just, inclusive, and welcoming for all. With love, The B-52s”.

