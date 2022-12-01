The B-52s announce Las Vegas residency to end farewell tour









Last summer, legendary alternative rock pioneers The B-52s announced they would embark on their final tour together as a group. With 45 years of rock lobsters and love shacks in their rearview, it was time to hang the go-go boots and retire to their own private Idaho.

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out with our friends and family… our fans,” Fred Schneider said at the time. “And with KC & The Sunshine Band and The Tubes on board, it’s going to be one hell of a farewell party at these concerts.”

“Who knew what started as a way to have some fun and play music for our friends at house parties in Athens in 1977 would evolve into over 45 years of making music and touring the world,” Kate Pierson added. “It’s been cosmic.”

The good news for fans is that the band aren’t quite calling it quits with their final tour stop. That’s because the band announced today that they’re adding an additional ten dates to the ‘Farewell’ jaunt, all ten of which will be held at the capital of kitsch: Las Vegas.

Other than the band’s home town of Athens, Georgia, it’s hard to think of a more appropriate place for The B-52s to say goodbye for the last time. Lavish outfits and ridiculous visuals have always been a key element to the band’s image, and what better place to let that craziness run wild than in Sin City itself?

The final ten dates will take place at The Venetian Theatre at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort beginning on May 5th. The dates are spread out as follows: May 6th, 10th, 12th, and 13th; August 25th, 26th, and 30th; and September 2nd and 3rd.

After that September 3rd show, the band will officially be off the road. Although he’s been off the road for a full decade, the Las Vegas residency could be the perfect opportunity for guitarist Keith Strickland to play with his bandmates on stage one more time.

Check out the full list of dates for The B-52s’ Las Vegas residency down below.

The B-52s Las Vegas Residency Dates 2023:

05/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

08/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

09/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.