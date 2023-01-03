The Associates’ singer Alan Rankine has died aged 64









Alan Rankine, the singer most famed for his role as vocalist for Scottish band The Associates, has died aged 64. The tragic news was confirmed today by his sons Callum and Hamish.

“He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family,” Callum and Hamish said in a statement. “He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”

Rankine formed The Associates in the late 1970s alongside Billy Mackenzie. The pair went on to release three albums: 1980’s The Affectionate Punch, a singles compilation titled Fourth Drawer Down in 1981 and Sulk a year thereafter.

After leaving The Associates in 1982, Rankine pursued a successful career as a producer, most notably working with Cocteau Twins on some of their formative albums over the mid-’80s. In 1986, he launched a successful solo career with his championed vocal and production skills.

Over the past three decades, Rankine offered his skills as a lecturer at Glasgow’s Stow College. Here, he helped students to establish the Electric Honey record, which helped launch the successful careers of Belle and Sebastian, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

Scores of fans and peers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late musician. BMX Bandits singer Duglas T Stewart tweeted: “Very sad news today that Alan Rankine has died. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.”

Scottish journalist John Dingwall added: “Very sad to hear the news that my dear friend Alan Rankine of The Associates has died. We lived around the corner from each other and had planned to meet for a coffee. RIP Alan Rankine, a beautiful soul, and condolences to all his family.”

More tributes are expected to arrive as the news spreads across the wider musical community. Read some of the tributes and listen to The Associates’ biggest hit, ‘Party Fears Two’, below.

Unbelievably sad news… Alan Rankine RIP ❤️ xxx https://t.co/M4ljiIuSHp — Vic Galloway (@VicGalloway) January 3, 2023

Very sad news today that Alan Rankine has died. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. He looks very beautiful in this clip. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.https://t.co/A319xoswsr — Duglas T Stewart (@DuglasTStewart) January 3, 2023

Alan Rankine. Devastated RIP Alan you left us with such majesty, such beauty, and we are only enriched massively by what you and Billy created +still such a huge part of my life & I have no idea how you did half of it! Terrible start to the year. Deepest condolences to family ❤️ — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) January 3, 2023