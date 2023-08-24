The artists who inspire Julia Jacklin









With three solo albums under her belt, Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has become a staple in the record collections of indie enthusiasts. Combining vulnerable lyricism with soft, indie folk instrumentals, Jacklin has honed an intimate sound, endearing herself to young women and Radio 6 dads alike.

Telling personal stories of life, love and loss over soft soundscapes, Jacklin’s music is extremely individual. Despite this, the singer-songwriter has cited a wide range of influences throughout the years, ranging from pop princess Britney Spears to folk legend Leonard Cohen.

While perusing the records at Ra Ra Rok Records in Camden for Loud and Quiet, Jacklin shared her earliest musical influences. She recalled: “I grew up with like, really old stuff like Andrews Sisters and Doris Day and that kind of thing”.

Alongside an interest in music from the 1940s, Jacklin was exposed to British alternative music as a result of her father’s listening habits: “My dad was really into Billy Bragg and The Cure – he’s from Northampton,” she said. Jacklin also shouts out the pop music that defined the dawn of the new century, stating, “Definitely had a big Christina Aguilera fixation for sure. Early 2000s.”

There’s a vintage feeling to much of Jacklin’s output, which might be traced back to her early interest in 1940s swing. This is incorporated with the indie influence of her father, as well as the pop sensibilities of the 2000s. The result is Jacklin’s unique form of guitar-driven indie pop, characterised by comforting harmonies and soft but catchy melodies.

The influence of pop on a young Jacklin didn’t stop at Aguilera. Speaking with The Quietus, Jacklin explained how her work ethic was prompted by a combination of classical teaching and the influence of Britney Spears. Though she was initially resistant, Jacklin states that she’s now “really grateful” for her classical background, explaining, “I think that kind of discipline and focus on vocal technique has helped me a lot and informed the way I sing now. And having something to rebel against was good as a teenager.”

That discipline was only accelerated when Jacklin witnessed the unrelenting work ethic of 2000s icon Britney Spears. She recalls watching a documentary about the pop star while in France with her family and being stunned at how much she achieved at such a young age. She concluded: “It was a really early moment in my life when I was like, ‘Okay, you have to work very hard if you want to produce anything.’ And that stuck with me.”

Jacklin also mentioned Cohen as an inspiration but lamented about the lack of older female role models available to her: “Cohen does inspire me but I’d like to see more women of that age putting out stuff that people want to hear. Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Kathleen Hanna and Fiona Apple are still putting out great stuff. I hope I can be as strong as they are when I get older.”

With her classical discipline and Spears-inspired work ethic, Jacklin seems sure to follow in their direction, penning beautiful music long into old age. Between her influences in folk and pop, classical and swing, Jacklin has carved out a sound for herself that combines the old and the new.