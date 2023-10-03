‘The Appointment’: The British horror movie saved from extinction









It’s only fitting for a movie as unnerving and haunting as The Appointment to be surrounded by as much mystery in real life. Directed by Lindsey C. Vickers, the British horror movie was released in 1981 before practically vanishing into thin air.

Well, not entirely. The movie never made it to the cinema, but it had a very limited home video release and even received a few screenings on national television. Unfortunately for Vickers, a power outing prevented him from watching his movie being broadcast, leaving him unable to revisit his first and only feature. After its brief appearance on the British public’s televisions, The Appointment was rarely seen again for decades.

As if possessed by the strange forces that control the events of the movie, the prints disappeared – snatched into the ether like the unfortunate young girl in the opening sequence. However, in 2022, the BFI finally found a copy of the movie in the Sony Pictures archive, allowing the movie to be restored to its full potential. It was released as part of the company’s ‘Flipside’ series, a collection of British titles that haven’t received the attention they deserve.

The Appointment is a bizarre film, with action being substituted for nightmarish tension building. The looming sense of terror lingers long after watching, and you’ll be left wondering whether these images have come from a film or a strange half-dream that occurs in the moments just before you fall asleep.

The movie follows The Wicker Man’s Edward Woodward as a well-to-do middle-class father and husband, Ian, creepily adored by his 14-year-old daughter, Joanne, a violin aficionado. When a last-minute business trip prevents Ian from attending Joanne’s recital, events spiral towards the unexpected as prophetic dreams turn into reality. Cars and dogs become the main antagonists – there are no masked killers in sight – and barely any violence and gore are shown on screen. An unknown entity buoys the film, yet an explicit resolution is never given, making for a highly chilling viewing experience.

Creeping slowly, the film is perhaps not for horror fans who want quick, easy scares and grotesque imagery. Instead, The Appointment is a masterclass in creating an atmosphere, with the movie playing out like a sizzling fuse on the precipice of exploding into flames.

Interestingly, Vickers’ movie was created as a television film, forming part of a series, A Step in the Wrong Direction, which never came to fruition. The director was set to helm several more movies as part of the series, paid for by the National Coal Board Pension Fund, yet all plans were eventually dropped due to issues within the production team.

The Appointment is well worth watching, with its minimal plot and characters giving it a hauntingly isolating feel.