10 classic horror movies that are still genuinely scary









A traditional box-office horror smash today will involve a whole lot of jump scares to thrill the audience, which can liken the cinema-going experience to that of a theme park ride. In some cases, this can absolutely massacre the plot. In other cases, you can strike a nice balance between the two – like Ari Aster’s debut Hereditary – leaving a memorable experience for the audience and any horror fanatic. But in the 20th century, a box-office horror smash touched all corners of its genre to get the reaction from the audience it desired.

The importance of the horror genre is well known to be under-appreciated in regard to accolades and awards. Countless times actors have been snubbed for their work, undeservingly losing to lesser performances. But with mediocre films like Halloween Ends and M3GAN emerging as successes, there’s undoubtedly an unwavering desire to see and buy tickets for any horror film. Studios like Blumhouse and A24 crank them out as quickly as possible, which is why it doesn’t seem like we’ve got the genre going anywhere – at least for a little while.

To believe that only modern special effects, music and direction can frighten you, though, is naive at best. Everything you love about the genre and see on screen today owes a great deal to the smash-hit blockbusters and classics that came before. Horror has been around since the mid-1890s, with the film Le Manoir du Diable arguably kickstarting the craze, and since then, filmmakers have wanted to scare their audiences.

In this list, we will explore some of the scariest horror films since the inception of cinema, a list which expands more than a century of work. With the beauty of the genre being that it is so broad, here you will find the creepy, atmospheric horrors followed by classic jump scares alongside scarring body horror imagery. All of these films have no doubt inspired some of your favourite works today.

10 terrifying classic horror movies:

10. Don’t Look Now (Nicolas Roeg, 1973)

If you think this film is Donald Sutherland wandering around the shadowy streets of Venice, you’re half right. Joking aside, with Don’t Look Now, you have a perfect example of tension-building horror which stands out. This is mainly due to the 90 minutes preceding that chilling ending, because of the strong character development of both Sutherland and Julie Christie, as well as their well-written family dynamic and relationship.

With grief and loss as a central theme here, due to a tragedy that you witness in the opening five minutes, you follow the pain of Sutherland and Christie as they try to move on with their lives following this. Roeg, the only filmmaker to ever make Venice look frightening, creates a deep and layered film with its symbolism and imagery, which ties neatly with the shocking ending, allowing for rewatches for years to come.

9. Halloween (John Carpenter, 1978)

If you’re a sucker for the jump scares I preached about at the start, get ready to go back to the very beginning of them. To watch Halloween is to witness the birth of the slasher genre and the creation of one of film’s most iconic ‘un-killable’ villains Michael Myers.

John Carpenter’s vision of a deranged, voiceless serial killer hellbent on killing everyone in his hometown was paired excellently with scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis who defined the iconic babysitter, a now well-established trope of the genre. To debate the importance of the slasher genre is futile when you look at what it inspired shortly afterwards, such as Friday the 13th, Scream and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

8. The Fly (David Cronenberg, 1986)

The Fly, an unparalleled horror classic, ensnares us in a terrifying narrative that leaves you squirming. Witnessing the rise and fall of the brilliant yet tormented scientist Seth Brundle, we descend with Brundle into his nightmare. As Brundle’s experiment takes a turn, grotesque special effects and body horror shatter all expectations. The film manages to tap into our deepest fears, invoking repulsion and empathy at the same time.

Through its chilling fusion of science and metamorphosis, The Fly crafts a portrait of humanity’s struggle against its own monstrous nature. It delves into our psyche, haunting us with the fragility of our own human condition. Unsettling and unforgettable, The Fly shows Cronenberg’s vivid power as the film etches itself into our nightmares.

7. Nosferatu (F.W. Murnau, 1922)

Nosferatu, one of the very early silent horrors, paved the way for the genre and shaped its future in profound ways we can still note today. Released in just 1922, the film introduced Count Orlok, an iconic vampire similar to Count Dracula, whose chilling presence seared into the collective consciousness almost 100 years ago.

With its atmospheric cinematography and eerie imagery, and sharp score, Nosferatu pioneered the use of shadows and suspense to evoke terror when we could not use dialogue to tell a story. It set a precedent for the portrayal of vampires in cinema, influencing countless vampire films that followed. This groundbreaking film laid the very foundation for the horror genre that we see today, establishing tropes and inspiring generations of filmmakers to explore fear and the supernatural in their own visions.

6. Psycho (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

Psycho, the 1960 psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, revolutionised the cinematic landscape with its shocking twist. Without revealing any spoilers, the film’s narrative takes unexpected turns that defy audience expectations, subverting conventional storytelling norms.

Hitchcock masterfully crafts a suspenseful atmosphere, luring viewers into a web of intrigue and mystery. As the plot unravels, the twist unfolds, leaving audiences stunned and questioning everything they thought they knew. Psycho‘s infamous shower scene not only captivates and surprises but also leaves a lasting impact on storytelling, forever cementing its status as a landmark moment, along with the music, in cinematic history.

5. Rosemary’s Baby (Roman Polanski, 1968)

Rosemary’s Baby remains a gripping horror film that still can instil fear in its audiences. As a young couple moves into an idyllic apartment building, the infamous Dakota building, they become ensnared in a sinister force that slowly consumes their lives. Polanski’s elite direction builds tension and unease, tapping into many of our own psychological fears.

The film features themes of paranoia, manipulation and the loss of control over one’s own body to create a sense of claustrophobia and terror. With brilliant performances, notably from Mia Farrow, haunting cinematography, and an eerie score, Rosemary’s Baby is a timeless classic that captivates with its insidious tale of supernatural horror and a perfect example of slow-building scares.

4. The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980)

The Shining is another key film that helped reshape the landscape of horror cinema. Kubrick brings atmospheric storytelling, unsettling visuals and psychological terror to the character-driven book, something Stephen King has critiqued him for. Kubrick’s well-known meticulous attention to detail and use of symbolism elevated The Shining to a level of artistic mastery, and its imagery is debated among fans to this day.

The Shining explores torment, isolation in that frozen hotel, and the fragility of the human condition, giving meaning to the term ‘cabin fever’, which set a new standard for psychological horror. Its influence can be seen in subsequent films, forcing a generation of filmmakers that, in order to reach the heights of Kubrick’s shining example of glorious horror, they must delve deeper into the realms of atmospheric tension building and cinematography. The Shining truly stands the test of time as a haunting display of the power and potential of the horror genre.

3. The Silence of the Lambs (Jonathan Demme, 1991)

The Silence of the Lambs, a bone-chilling film built on the back of its performances, is an unparalleled cinematic experience that leaves audiences trembling with fear. From the moment the film begins, a feeling of dread engulfs viewers. Through a blend of suspense, manipulation, and visceral horror, the film sinks forces its claws deep into our minds.

The haunting portrayal of the scene-stealing, cannibalistic serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, mixed in with the pursuit of another deranged murderer, unleashes a relentless torrent of terror. The film’s ability to delve into the darkest corners of the human mind and explore the disturbing depths of human nature makes it a worthy ‘Best Picture’ and, despite it being the most recent addition on this list, will forever etch its bone-chilling presence in our collective nightmares.

2. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Tobe Hooper, 1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remains a benchmark of terror in the horror genre. With its gritty, raw presentation and non-stopping intensity, the film grips viewers with an unshakeable sense of dread.

Inspired by true events, the story follows a group of friends who encounter a family of sadistic cannibals led by the iconic Leatherface. The film’s relentless atmosphere of claustrophobia, brutal violence, and visceral terror lingers long after the credits roll. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre shocks audiences with its disturbingly realistic portrayal of violence, solidifying its reputation as a truly unforgettable cinematic experience.

1. The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973)

The original The Wicker Man, not the doomed remake, stands as a gripping film that defied genre conventions and allowed it to be so well-loved today. Directed by Robin Hardy, the film weaves a haunting tale of a devout police officer investigating a disappearance on a remote Scottish island.

As he delves deeper into the island’s pagan rituals and sinister beliefs, a sense of impending doom seeps into every frame. With its atmospheric setting, eerie folk soundtrack, and mesmerizing performances, The Wicker Man lures viewers into a world of escalating unease. The film’s shocking climax, combined with its exploration of themes such as religion, sacrifice, and human nature, cements its status as a timeless classic of dread-inducing horror.