The actor with the perfect voice, according to science









What makes the perfect voice? Is it the perfect mixture of gravelly tones and curious intonation? Or, perhaps a sophisticated English accent that echoes with a high-pitched squeak? Indeed, certain voices hit certain ears in different ways, with the ‘perfect’ voice coming down to personal preference. Still, we can all agree that the smooth tones of Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Christopher Walken can be paired well with nearly any sentence.

Having the ability to transport the audience and lull them into a riveted state, such aforementioned voices are perfect for delivering a killer monologue or a scene-stealing emotional heart-to-heart. The one our mind instantly goes to is Freeman’s sermon at the end of Frank Darabont’s Shawshank Redemption, when he states: “Get busy livin’, or get busy dyin’. That’s God-damn right”.

So, what about the ‘perfect’ voice, well according to science, that belongs to the English thespian Alan Rickman.

Best known for his role as Professor Snape in the Harry Potter franchise, Rickman was revealed as having the perfect voice after a study in 2008. Producing an algorithm that identified the perfect characteristics for the best voice possible, the study asked people to rate 50 voices, with Rickman’s coming out on top as having the best tone, speed, intonation and frequency. Those scoring higher on the test possessed vocal traits that were associated with more positive characteristics.

Speaking about the study, linguist Andrew Linn from the University of Sheffield stated: “As humans, we instinctively know which voices send shivers down our spine and which make us shudder with disgust…The emotional responses panellists had to the voices were surprising and go some way to explaining how voiceover artists or radio DJs are selected, or why particular celebrity voices appeal”.

Whilst Rickman came out on top, the voices of the likes of Mariella Frostrup and Dame Judi Dench were also considered to be appealing.

The actor, who is also known for playing the iconic villain of Hans Gruber in 1988’s Die Hard, previously stated how he was “almost killed” by co-star Tom Felton on the set of the Harry Potter movies.

Speaking about the incident, Felton explained: “I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman, ‘Don’t step on my fucking cloak’. I sort of giggled, the Death Eaters and I looked at each other [like] ‘is he joking?’”.

Continuing, he added, “It quickly became apparent that he was definitely not joking…the next take, the director was very keen for me to walk as close as I can to Alan, and we got about halfway down the Great Hall before [mimes getting choked around the neck]”.

Almost causing a fatal accident, the young actor added: “You have to bear in mind that his cloak was attached around his neck…[I] nearly killed the poor man”.