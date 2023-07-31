Alan Rickman was “almost killed” by Tom Felton during ‘Harry Potter’ filming









Actor Tom Felton famously performed alongside film legend Alan Rickman in the Harry Potter movies. Felton played Potter’s rival, Draco Malfoy, while Rickman starred as one of his teachers, Professor Snape.

Felton has recently revealed that he had a few run-ins with his co-star Rickman throughout the filming of the series, and things went as far as for Felton to actually nearly kill his fellow actor. It all came down to a mishap with Rickman’s cape.

During a recent interview with LadBible, Felton explained: “I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman, ‘Don’t step on my fucking cloak’. I sort of giggled, the Death Eaters and I looked at each other [like] ‘is he joking?'”

“It quickly became apparent that he was definitely not joking,” Felton continued. “The next take, the director was very keen for me to walk as close as I can to Alan, and we got about halfway down the Great Hall before [mimes getting choked around the neck]”.

Felton admitted that he very nearly caused a fatal accident, but he wasn’t the only one to tread on Rickman’s cloak. “You have to bear in mind that his cloak was attached around his neck,” the actor added. “[I] nearly killed the poor man”.

“Then he turned around again and gave me a look that you never ever want to see,” Felton went on. “Very luckily, the next take, someone else stepped on his cloak, so that kind of took the heat away from me. But, I’ll never forget the words ‘don’t step on my fucking cloak.'”

Check out Felton and Rickman in action below.